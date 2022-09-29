Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
Major Apartment Complex: Osage Beach To Hold Public Hearing Before Final Vote On Thursday
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Osage Beach will hold a public hearing on Thursday, before taking a final vote on the incentive package for a large planned apartment complex on Nichols Road. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek would be a 268-unit apartment complex, built by Tegethoff Development...
myozarksonline.com
Man Sentenced For Property Damage At Lake Ozark City Hall
32-year-old Jarod A Long, of Eldon, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Miller County Circuit Court. Long pled guilty to two charges of the class E felony of First-Degree Property Damage. In his guilty pleas, Long admitted that he “knowingly” damaged two buildings on February 23, 2022, by driving a truck into them. Specifically, he crashed a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and the Hy-Vee Urgent Care in Osage Beach.
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
myozarksonline.com
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Ellis knowingly possessed a Hi-Point 9-millimeter carbine on November 23th of last year…and illegally possessed methamphetamine on September 27th of this year and fentanyl on the same date. Ellis entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 3rd and a preliminary hearing on October 17th.
KYTV
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County
A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
Two sent to hospital in Jefferson City house fire
Two people were sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation when a fire damaged a Jefferson City home early Friday. The post Two sent to hospital in Jefferson City house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Benton County Residents Injured In Rollover
Two Benton County residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1994 GMC, driven by 24-year-old Nathan D. Walters of Stover, was on Route BB at Woodland Road just after midnight when the vehicle traveled off the roadway. The driver overcorrected and returned to the roadway, then traveled off the roadway again and overturned.
KRMS Radio
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved
A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
rhsecho.com
Former band kid gives back to high school band community
On Aug. 5, the Rolla High School Band had a unique experience. Jim Neumeir, a businessman and former band student from Saint Louis, Missouri, decided to give back to his community by donating the box truck for the Rolla Band. He presented it during the final day of 2022 band camp via police escort.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Stover, Missouri man was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Saturday night. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road around 7:25 p.m. The crash happened when Scott...
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
myozarksonline.com
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month
LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
myozarksonline.com
Eldon Man Injured After Collision With School Bus
An Eldon man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus at 7:20 Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Chance Craft was driving too fast for the conditions near Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road when he crossed the center line and struck the bus.
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
