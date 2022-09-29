Read full article on original website
AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Major Apartment Complex: Osage Beach To Hold Public Hearing Before Final Vote On Thursday
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Osage Beach will hold a public hearing on Thursday, before taking a final vote on the incentive package for a large planned apartment complex on Nichols Road. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek would be a 268-unit apartment complex, built by Tegethoff Development...
lakeexpo.com
Big Bass Bash, Versailles Apple Festival And Much More This Weekend At Lake Of The Ozarks!
October 1 - 2, 2022, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Both Days. Lake of the Ozarks Boutique Crawl - Girls' Day Out!. Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Lake of the Ozarks Boutique Crawl - Girls' Day Out!. Saturday, October 1st, 2022 @ 9:00 am – 6:00...
krcgtv.com
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved
A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
KYTV
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
myozarksonline.com
Man Sentenced For Property Damage At Lake Ozark City Hall
32-year-old Jarod A Long, of Eldon, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Miller County Circuit Court. Long pled guilty to two charges of the class E felony of First-Degree Property Damage. In his guilty pleas, Long admitted that he “knowingly” damaged two buildings on February 23, 2022, by driving a truck into them. Specifically, he crashed a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and the Hy-Vee Urgent Care in Osage Beach.
kwos.com
Two hurt in JCMO fire
One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
houstonherald.com
Accident claims one near Licking
One person was killed Friday afternoon in an accident southeast of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Hayden J. Mercer, 30, of Searcy, Ark., changed lanes on Highway VV to overtake another vehicle and struck a westbound 2003 Ford Taurus operated by Richard E. Strom, 55, of Licking, head-on at about 4:20 p.m.
lakeexpo.com
Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
houstonherald.com
Area man on fishing outing busted for meth
A Mountain Grove man faces a trio of felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation Sept. 24 at Montgomery Lake. Rusty D. Shannon, 31, of 2041 Highway 95 in Mountain Grove, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County
A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
KRMS Radio
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
KRMS Radio
Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash
A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
myozarksonline.com
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Ellis knowingly possessed a Hi-Point 9-millimeter carbine on November 23th of last year…and illegally possessed methamphetamine on September 27th of this year and fentanyl on the same date. Ellis entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 3rd and a preliminary hearing on October 17th.
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested by state patrol
A Houston man was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it said. Philip R. Kirkwood, 35, was charged with DWI and speeding, the patrol said. He was proceeded and released to a sober.
