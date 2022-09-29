ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
Waynesville, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County home destroyed by fire, cat saved

A Phelps County home is destroyed by fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a house fire on Private Drive 7106 Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing. The Rolla Rural Fire Department was called in to assist. Crews were able to make an aggressive...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Man Sentenced For Property Damage At Lake Ozark City Hall

32-year-old Jarod A Long, of Eldon, was sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections by the Miller County Circuit Court. Long pled guilty to two charges of the class E felony of First-Degree Property Damage. In his guilty pleas, Long admitted that he “knowingly” damaged two buildings on February 23, 2022, by driving a truck into them. Specifically, he crashed a truck into the Lake Ozark City Hall and the Hy-Vee Urgent Care in Osage Beach.
ELDON, MO
Garth Brooks
kwos.com

Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
houstonherald.com

Accident claims one near Licking

One person was killed Friday afternoon in an accident southeast of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said an eastbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Hayden J. Mercer, 30, of Searcy, Ark., changed lanes on Highway VV to overtake another vehicle and struck a westbound 2003 Ford Taurus operated by Richard E. Strom, 55, of Licking, head-on at about 4:20 p.m.
LICKING, MO
lakeexpo.com

Motorcyclist Injured In Head-On Crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Stover man was seriously injured Saturday in a crash on Saw Mill Road. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Scott Gruber, 45, was driving a 2002 Suzuki Motorcycle when the motorcycle crossed onto the wrong side of the roadway and was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Envoy driven by 39-year-old Danita Roettgen.
STOVER, MO
KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County

A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Area man on fishing outing busted for meth

A Mountain Grove man faces a trio of felony charges after a Cabool Police Department investigation Sept. 24 at Montgomery Lake. Rusty D. Shannon, 31, of 2041 Highway 95 in Mountain Grove, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
CABOOL, MO
myozarksonline.com

Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County

A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Deputies get busy with drug busts

A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Linn Creek Woman Killed In Car Crash

A 61 year old Linn Creek woman died in a one vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Teresa L. Richardson was the only occupant of a Jeep Compass when it crossed the center of Route A near County Road Lowell Williams and ran off the left side of the road, continued on through an embankment and struck a tree.
LINN CREEK, MO
myozarksonline.com

36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Ellis knowingly possessed a Hi-Point 9-millimeter carbine on November 23th of last year…and illegally possessed methamphetamine on September 27th of this year and fentanyl on the same date. Ellis entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 3rd and a preliminary hearing on October 17th.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston man arrested by state patrol

A Houston man was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it said. Philip R. Kirkwood, 35, was charged with DWI and speeding, the patrol said. He was proceeded and released to a sober.
HOUSTON, MO

