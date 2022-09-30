Read full article on original website
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Florio New COO at South County Psychiatry and Gordon School Names 3
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. South County Psychiatry Names Florio. South County Psychiatry announces the appointment of Jim Florio Jr., MBA, as Chief Operating Officer....
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Restoration Foundation, City of Newport select consultant for city’s design guidelines for elevating historic buildings
The Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) and the City of Newport today announced that they have selected Phil Thomason of Thomason and Associates to develop graphics for the City’s Design Guidelines for Elevating Historic Buildings. Thomason will produce Appendix A of the guidelines, a set of photos, drawings, and architectural...
whatsupnewp.com
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
GoLocalProv
Here’s Where Providence Ranks as a “Foodie City” in U.S.
A new ranking of “top foodie cities” in the United States has been released, looking at 29 key indicators of “foodie-friendliness.”. “Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita,” writes WalletHub of its latest ranking.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
Crossroads to renovate tower, move occupants to new development
Crossroads Rhode Island is turning an abandoned lot on Summer Street into a 176-unit apartment complex.
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
Former New Bedford Couple Survives Hurricane Ian in North Fort Myers, Florida
New Bedford has a special connection to the Fort Myers, Florida area, ground zero for the wrath of Hurricane Ian. The second Tuesday in March is known as "New Bedford Day" in Fort Myers as a way to convene all of the former Whaling City transplants that now live in that area.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Lincoln Park murderer sees parole revoked for fourth time according to Board
A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather Today, October 3, 2022 – John Donnelly
Remnants of Ian remain stalled off the northeastern US coast, which means another day of windy conditions, maybe a bit more sun. Chilly lows in the upper 40’s and afternoon highs reaching only the upper 50’s with the northeasterly winds gusting to 35 mph. ___. John Donnelly was...
iheart.com
Shot In Rhode Island, Hocus Pocus 2 Ready To Open
Hocus Pocus 2 is being released on today. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1993 film was shot entirely in Rhode Island, including at Federal Hill, LaSalle Academy in Providence, Washington Square in Newport, and a colonial-era town that was constructed at Chase Farm in Lincoln. A private screening was held...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
rinewstoday.com
As Franklin said, “A beautiful city, Ma’am, if you can keep it.”- David Brussat
Photo: Raised river walk of boardwalk with chain-link fencing, its ugliness mitigated by ugly building. (City) Forces are gathering to undo much of the good work done in recent decades to improve the city of Providence. Our beautiful new waterfront seems about to be sacrificed unnecessarily to climate anxieties. Kennedy Plaza, the nexus of public transit in the capital of the Ocean State, seems about to be transformed – again, unnecessarily – into a goofball kiddie playground, a redundant extension of the goofball kiddie playground proposed for Waterplace Park.
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
