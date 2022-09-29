Read full article on original website
Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp
I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target
We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
This Hallmark Movie Looking Mansion is Still For Sale in St. Cloud
In order to get the official title of "mansion," a house must be over 8,000 square feet in size. This one on the market in St. Cloud comes in at a whopping 9,270 square feet, well exceeding the labeling threshold. This $1.3 million home was listed back in August of...
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Stearns History Museum Offering Tour of St. Cloud Cemetery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a guided tour of a local cemetery. The Stearns History Museum is hosting the Sundown Cemetery Tour at North Star Cemetery on Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday, October 15th. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes a brief...
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
A Minnesota Mother Shares Her Mix Of Emotions When A Child Moves Out
I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.
Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud
My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
St. Cloud Listeners React to Rise in Gas Prices [OPINION]
Gas prices in the St. Cloud area have largely seen a rise in price over the past week. The rise in price didn't go unnoticed by St. Cloud area residents. On WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners expressed concern that the price was at $3.79 to $3.89 at some stations in town and wondered why some stations were still able to price their gas at $3.48 when others had pushed their price to the $3.79 range.
Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?
Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
Minnesota’s Haunted Dairy Queen Is Just An Hour From St. Cloud
Looking for a spooky spot to have a Halloween treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and...
Minnesota Offers Same Day Licenses at Two Locations
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Now you can get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead.
Central Minnesotans Walk for Suicide Prevention in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event raising awareness around mental health and suicide returned to St. Cloud in its full form on Sunday. The Out of the Darkness walk was held in person at Lake George and Eastman Park for the first time since before the start of the COVID pandemic. The purpose of the walk is to remember loved ones, spread hope and support, raise awareness, and save lives with the goal of reducing the number of people who are lost to suicide each year.
State Puts More Money Into Schools Buying Locally
UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota schools are looking to increase their local food purchases. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will grant almost $3.5 million to school districts to purchase Minnesota-grown foods for breakfast and lunch. Applications are also being accepted for equipment purchases to help school districts store and prepare locally-grown fresh foods.
Aquatic Invasive Species Prevented from Entering Lake Superior
TWO HARBORS (WJON News) -- Minnesota watercraft inspectors in Lake County recently prevented a boat from entering Lake Superior that had starry stonewort in the boat motor. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a boat arrived at the Agate Bay public access to Lake Superior. The inspector noticed what looked like grass in the motor's intake, but discovered the tiny star-shaped bulbils associated with starry stonewort.
Frontline Worker Checks Are On The Way
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota frontline worker pay is on the way. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Monday morning that qualified frontline workers will receive $487.45 beginning Wednesday. The Frontline Worker Pay bill was passed by the Minnesota Legislature in April. During the signup window, more than 1.2 million...
