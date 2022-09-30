ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
Authorities arrest 1 for shooting at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested one person wanted for a shooting on the Fort Leonard Wood installation. Officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They found one person with a gunshot wound. Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting. Emergency crews...
