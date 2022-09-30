Last night in London, While She Sleeps announced they are headlining the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace. Supporting the mighty Parkway Drive at Ally Pally, following their monstrous set, the Steel City bruisers unveiled a large white flag emblazoned with the words 'While She Sleeps headline Alexandra Palace September 23rd 2023'. No cryptic messaging, just written out in black and white for all to see – Sleeps are going big next year.

