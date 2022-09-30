Read full article on original website
Kerrang
While She Sleeps are headlining Alexandra Palace next year
Last night in London, While She Sleeps announced they are headlining the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace. Supporting the mighty Parkway Drive at Ally Pally, following their monstrous set, the Steel City bruisers unveiled a large white flag emblazoned with the words 'While She Sleeps headline Alexandra Palace September 23rd 2023'. No cryptic messaging, just written out in black and white for all to see – Sleeps are going big next year.
Barry Hearn wades into the Battle of Trevalga: Sports promoter is spotted on a tour of the tiny Cornish parish where residents are fighting against £15.75m sale
Locals who fear eviction from one of Britain's last coastal communities unsullied by second homes have said they are fighting off a potential buyer - darts and snooker boss Barry Hearn. Residents claim Mr Hearn, 74, was given a tour of the historic parish of Trevalga, Cornwall after expressing interest...
BBC
Nottingham Cathedral restoration awarded £800,000 Lottery grant
A city cathedral designed by one of Victorian Britain's best-known architects is to be restored, thanks to a Lottery Heritage Fund grant. Nottingham Cathedral was designed by Augustus Pugin, who also worked on the design of the House of Commons. The cathedral's trustees said they had been awarded an initial...
