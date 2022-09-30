ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

SoCal Val Calls Negative WWE Divas Stigma “Anti-Feminist”

SoCal Val has hit out at the stigma against the WWE Divas era and branding, claiming it as “anti-feminist”. WWE referred to female Superstars as Divas for years, before retiring the term in 2016. The Divas era has a stigma among wrestling fans who argue that it set women’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match

As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Chris Jericho Chooses His Favorite AEW Match So Far

The current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, was in AEW at the start of the promotion’s run. He became the first AEW World Champion and wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho discussed some of his favorite matches he’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)

WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Posts A Hilarious ‘Mr. In Your House’ Music Video

While Todd Pettengill has always been known as “Mr. In Your House,” Mick Foley has officially taken the reigns!. On Friday, Foley posted a hilarious music video of himself with the title on “Foley is Pod.” This is clearly a reference to his appearances on the 1990s secondary pay-per-view events.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Match Added To AEW Dynamite, Alexander Hammerstone Hits Big Milestone

We have a new match announced for Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as we’ll see a six-woman tag team match featuring Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale facing off against Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. Saraya will be in the corner of the babyfaces. Alexander...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out

AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#American#Nxt Champion
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced

Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Ratings For 9/30/22

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 472,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week, the show had 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lineup For WWE’s Upcoming UK Tour

WWE will head to Europe with a series of events featuring SmackDown brand talents later this month. The tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro on Sunday, October 30. You can check out the lineup for that show below:. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’

On September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. This trademark is related to the company’s NIL – Next in Line program. You can check out the trademark description below:. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Corey Graves Defends Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Match

Corey Graves has gone on record with his support for the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Reigns will defend against Paul at Crown Jewel, in a match that has faced criticism from fans. Many believe that Paul, who joined WWE this year, isn’t...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Shane Helms Believes Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In Wrestling Right Now

During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shane Helms commented on Sami Zayn being the top performer in wrestling right now and producing Zayn’s match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, coming up with the human mousetrap idea, and more. You...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Reacts To His Recent Reunion With Private Party, More

AEW wrestler Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to discuss his recent reunion with Private Party, the bond he has with the team, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his reunion with Private Party:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE’s Future Plans For Daniel Cormier After Extreme Rules 2022

Fans will likely not have seen the last of Daniel Cormier after he officiates the Fight Pit during this Saturday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Cormier, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, will oversee the bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside an MMA-style cage. On...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Implies Tony Khan’s ROH Acquisition Was A Bad Decision

Not one to be reticent with his criticisms of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently offered more criticism. On the latest episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, Bischoff criticized Khan’s decision to acquire Ring of Honor, implying that it was a bad business decision. According to Bischoff, the ROH brand and its assets had no real value.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Match & Segment Announced For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday night’s episode of RAW, which takes place from St. Paul, Minnesota. We’ll see AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio facing off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Additionally, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will come...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preston Vance To Andrade: If You Don’t Like It In AEW, Leave!

Preston ’10’ Vance has given some solid advice to Andrade El Idolo following weeks of the latter teasing frustration in AEW. El Idolo joined AEW last year but has teased wanting out of the company in recent weeks. The former NXT Champion has liked tweets suggesting he is...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan For Lack Of AEW Bookings

Add FTR to the fluid list of AEW wrestlers calling out their boss. On Saturday, FTR competed at the NJPW Royal Quest event, defeating Aussie Open to retain their IWGP titles. Following the match, Dax Harwood proceeded to get on the microphone to call out AEW President Tony Khan for FTR’s lack of booking. He said,
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy