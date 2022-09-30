Read full article on original website
SoCal Val Calls Negative WWE Divas Stigma “Anti-Feminist”
SoCal Val has hit out at the stigma against the WWE Divas era and branding, claiming it as “anti-feminist”. WWE referred to female Superstars as Divas for years, before retiring the term in 2016. The Divas era has a stigma among wrestling fans who argue that it set women’s...
Ken Shamrock Reacts To The Decision To Have Daniel Cormier Be The Referee Of Fight Pit Match
As previously reported here on eWn, UFC legend and WWE Attitude Era standout Ken Shamrock has been campaigning via social media to be the special guest referee for the upcoming Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. Although it would have been a storied return, plans for a special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event have already been solidified.
Chris Jericho Chooses His Favorite AEW Match So Far
The current ROH World Champion, Chris Jericho, was in AEW at the start of the promotion’s run. He became the first AEW World Champion and wrestled the likes of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and others. On the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jericho discussed some of his favorite matches he’s...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/3/22)
WWE invades the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable. – Johnny Gargano vs. Otis. – Candice LeRae...
Mick Foley Posts A Hilarious ‘Mr. In Your House’ Music Video
While Todd Pettengill has always been known as “Mr. In Your House,” Mick Foley has officially taken the reigns!. On Friday, Foley posted a hilarious music video of himself with the title on “Foley is Pod.” This is clearly a reference to his appearances on the 1990s secondary pay-per-view events.
New Match Added To AEW Dynamite, Alexander Hammerstone Hits Big Milestone
We have a new match announced for Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as we’ll see a six-woman tag team match featuring Toni Storm, Athena and Willow Nightingale facing off against Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb. Saraya will be in the corner of the babyfaces. Alexander...
Miro’s Character Already Killed Off, News On Britt Baker, The Acclaimed, More
While Miro appeared on CBS’ East New York series last night, his character has already been killed off. The TODAY Show recently covered the recent AEW tag team title win for The Acclaimed. You can check out the article by clicking here. Evo Comics Inc will be selling an...
Saraya To Britt Baker: I’ll Knock You TF Out
AEW’s Saraya has continued teasing a match with Dr. Britt Baker, promising to knock the former AEW Women’s World Champion out. Saraya joined AEW last month at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, months after her contract was not renewed by WWE. During her debut, Saraya was confronted...
WWE Star Wants To See Women’s Mid-Card Title Introduced
Raquel Gonzalez has pitched for WWE to introduce a new title. During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, the WWE Superstar commented on the company possibly introducing a “women’s mid-card title.” She said,. “I think that would be something so great for the women’s...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 9/30/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 472,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week, the show had 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #9 on cable for the night. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Lineup For WWE’s Upcoming UK Tour
WWE will head to Europe with a series of events featuring SmackDown brand talents later this month. The tour starts in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro on Sunday, October 30. You can check out the lineup for that show below:. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the SmackDown Women’s Championship...
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’
On September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. This trademark is related to the company’s NIL – Next in Line program. You can check out the trademark description below:. Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to...
Corey Graves Defends Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Match
Corey Graves has gone on record with his support for the upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Reigns will defend against Paul at Crown Jewel, in a match that has faced criticism from fans. Many believe that Paul, who joined WWE this year, isn’t...
Shane Helms Believes Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In Wrestling Right Now
During a recent appearance on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, Shane Helms commented on Sami Zayn being the top performer in wrestling right now and producing Zayn’s match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, coming up with the human mousetrap idea, and more. You...
Matt Hardy Reacts To His Recent Reunion With Private Party, More
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy recently took to his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast to discuss his recent reunion with Private Party, the bond he has with the team, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his reunion with Private Party:...
WWE’s Future Plans For Daniel Cormier After Extreme Rules 2022
Fans will likely not have seen the last of Daniel Cormier after he officiates the Fight Pit during this Saturday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Cormier, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, will oversee the bout between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, which will take place inside an MMA-style cage. On...
Eric Bischoff Implies Tony Khan’s ROH Acquisition Was A Bad Decision
Not one to be reticent with his criticisms of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently offered more criticism. On the latest episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, Bischoff criticized Khan’s decision to acquire Ring of Honor, implying that it was a bad business decision. According to Bischoff, the ROH brand and its assets had no real value.
New Match & Segment Announced For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced a new match and segment for Monday night’s episode of RAW, which takes place from St. Paul, Minnesota. We’ll see AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio facing off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest. Additionally, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will come...
Preston Vance To Andrade: If You Don’t Like It In AEW, Leave!
Preston ’10’ Vance has given some solid advice to Andrade El Idolo following weeks of the latter teasing frustration in AEW. El Idolo joined AEW last year but has teased wanting out of the company in recent weeks. The former NXT Champion has liked tweets suggesting he is...
Dax Harwood Calls Out Tony Khan For Lack Of AEW Bookings
Add FTR to the fluid list of AEW wrestlers calling out their boss. On Saturday, FTR competed at the NJPW Royal Quest event, defeating Aussie Open to retain their IWGP titles. Following the match, Dax Harwood proceeded to get on the microphone to call out AEW President Tony Khan for FTR’s lack of booking. He said,
