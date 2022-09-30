Read full article on original website
Related
wutv29.com
Plant-A-Thon brings awareness to domestic and intimate partner violence
TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- This morning, the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women hosted its annual Plant-A-Thon to bring awareness to domestic and intimate partner violence and help break the cycle. “You can get through it, don’t give up. Somebody loves you and there’s other women going through it,”...
wutv29.com
Kaleida Health, union leaders reach tentative contract agreement
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Union leaders reached a tentative contract agreement with Kaleida Health, avoiding a avoiding a potentially devastating healthcare strike. CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU announced the deal just after midnight Monday. The three year collective bargaining agreement will cover 6,300 unionized healthcare employees at Kaleida's Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children’s Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park, and various community-based clinics.
Comments / 0