Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
WATCH: Crazy Drone Video Shows 50-Foot Waves and Dangerous Winds Inside Hurricane Fiona
Thanks to new sail drone footage, we’re quickly learning why Hurricane Fiona is shaping up to be the strongest storm of the Atlantic basin season. Recently, researchers sent a drone to the heart of the storm to capture video evidence of what occurred inside the powerful cyclone. On Thursday,...
WATCH: Internet Believes Mysterious Clip Shows a Manatee in Florida Street After Hurricane Ian
If you’re not careful, you might get tricked when watching all those amazing Hurricane Ian video clips. Social media is chock full of them. The cat four system brought intense winds and a horrendous storm surge. It displaced everything from homes to boats to animals. That’s why the internet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Unwilling or unable to evacuate, some Florida residents ride out Hurricane Ian
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Outside the window of Susan Flack's darkened condominium in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, trees bent in the wind and a portable toilet floated by on rising floodwaters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Video Of News Anchor Literally Getting Knocked Over By Flying Tree Branch While Trying To Report On Hurricane Ian Goes Viral
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was struck with a tree branch while reporting on Hurricane Ian, and it looked painful.
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
buzzfeednews.com
More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer
People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane
Floridians have been warned to “be ready” for a potential hurricane this week, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen while charting a path towards the Sunshine State.The National Hurricane Center forecasts that by mid-week, Ian will have reached Florida as a major hurricane.The Florida governor said that he “appreciates the quick action” from President Joe Biden who granted the state’s request to issue a federal emergency declaration. “We appreciate it, we’re thankful,” he said at Sunday morning’s press conference.Meanwhile, the authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations...
Florida family now living at local high school after Hurricane Ian destroyed their home
A Florida family is now living at a high school after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian.
Monster Ian's path of destruction: How 155mph hurricane unleashed deadly storm surge on Florida's Gulf Coast of more than 9ft - decimating homes, wiping out bridges and leaving 'hundreds' dead
As the sun rose on Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday, it revealed the devastating trail of destruction left in Hurricane Ian's wake. The area surrounding Fort Myers, known as the Lee Island Coast, saw the most catastrophic destruction, with storm surges reaching an estimated 12 feet in some areas, sweeping cars away and reaching the rooflines of homes.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay
Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
Comments / 0