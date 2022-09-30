Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Two people killed in Illinois crash
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
Illinois 18-year-old dies after car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old from Rockford died Saturday from injuries sustained in a car crash back in September, according to the Winnebago County Coroner. Oswaldo Leon-Victoria, 18, was driving his car southbound on N. Winnebago Street around 1:36 p.m. on September 5, according to the coroner. He entered the intersection at W. Jefferson […]
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
KWQC
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling. Emergency crews administered life-saving measures at the scene, but he died at the hospital from his injuries.
Rockford residents left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
WIFR
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
WIFR
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: On Friday, Emergency Personnel Had To Extricate 1 Victim From An Accident Scene
WIFR
UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -- Belvidere police say Kayleb Hamilton has been located and reunited with his family. Police extended their thanks to everyone who assisted in the search. ----- BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: finding out your child is missing, vanishing without a trace. But for...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: A Vehicle Hits A 4 year old, The Small Child Has Passed Away…
WIFR
19-year-old Freeport woman robbed during attempted Xbox sale
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help finding a robbery suspect who may be trying to sell an Xbox. Officers responded Thursday night to the 200 block of W. Stephenson Street for reports of a robbery. On scene, investigators talked to a 19-year-old woman who said she was robbed while attempting to sell an Xbox gaming console.
9-year-old hit and killed by car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old was struck by a car Wednesday and later died, Janesville Police reported. According to police, the incident happened around 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. Police said the death is still under investigation and did not release the victim’s name. […]
WIFR
OSF HealthCare and Pink Heals hosts parade for four-year-old on hospice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare Medical Center in Rockford and Pink Heals partnered up to host a fire truck parade for a four-year-old girl on hospice care. Dozens of community members and local law enforcement surprise Aliyah at her home. OFS HealthCare hospice manager Barb Johnsons says, she is one of the younger patients that’s been on hospice in Rockford. Johnson says that’s why today’s parade was even more important to sponsor, so Aliyah and her family can have something special to remember.
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Water Rescue in The Rock River…..
