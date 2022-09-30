Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Newsome Collects CAA Weekly Honors
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW freshman Ethan Newsome has earned Colonial Athletic Association Co-Rookie of the Week honors following his game-winning goal at Northeastern on Saturday night. Newsome, who shares the accolade with Monmouth's Eryk Dymora, recorded his first career goal in the 86th minute to down the Huskies...
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Rolls Past Visiting Tribe
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Aidan Duffy and Sam O'Brien each won three events for the UNCW men and Brooke Knisely added two for the women as the Seahawks posted a pair of wins over Colonial Athletic Association rival William & Mary on Sunday at the Allen Natatorium. The Seahawks improved...
uncwsports.com
Women's Soccer Preview: Hampton
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's soccer team closes out a two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon battle vs. new Colonial Athletic Association member Hampton at Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg, Va. Live stats for the 1 p.m. contest can be found here. There will be no stream.
uncwsports.com
Burroughs, Henry Lead UNCW Past Hampton
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – UNCW's Kayla Burroughs scored her third goal in her last four games in the 82nd minute as the Seahawks edged Hampton, 2-1, in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at Wanner Stadium. The Seahawks improved to 6-5-1 overall with a 2-2 record in...
uncwsports.com
Four Seahawks Advance To Finals At Navy
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland – Four UNCW women's tennis players reached finals on the second day of the Blue & Gold Invitational on Saturday at Navy's Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium. The Seahawks went 6-3 in singles and 0-1 in doubles on the second day of the tournament. Overall, the team is 11-4 in singles and 3-4 in doubles play over the two days in Annapolis.
uncwsports.com
Newsome's Late Goal Lifts Seahawks Over Huskies
BROOKLINE, Mass. – Ethan Newsome's game-winning goal in the 86th minute was all UNCW needed for a 1-0 shutout victory at Northeastern in Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer action at Parsons Field on Saturday night. The Seahawks 4-1-4 (3-0-2), extended their unbeaten streak to seven games and remain the...
princessanneindy.com
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim
NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over ODU
Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season with a 38-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis each went over 100 yards rushing in the victory, while Hunter scored three touchdowns on the night. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:
saturdaydownsouth.com
Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season
The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
Region braces for coastal flooding, high winds and rain as nor'easter forms off coast
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to ridiculous one-handed catch
There have been some excellent plays thus far this college football season, but Saturday’s game between the Liberty Flames and the Old Dominion Monarchs produced potentially the best catch of the season to this point. The Liberty Flames got things off to an extremely hot start in the game...
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
peninsulachronicle.com
Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe
WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
