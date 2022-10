This year, Utah State University started a statewide student government in an effort to unify USU’s statewide campuses. During January and February of this year, USU students voted for the 2022-23 USU Student Association officers. This time, it wasn’t only students on the Logan campus that were voting. USU students across the statewide campuses voted for the Executive Leadership Board.

