Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
SUNDAY: “No More Gun Violence” Block Party in North Portland
Throughout the summer, The Next G and Southern Kitchen founder, Maurice Fain, has hosted block parties as a way to bring people together to raise awareness for gun violence, show peace, love and unity and have fun. The “No More Gun Violence” Block Party marks the last in the series...
Accused Portland killer on loose despite arrest warrant
A former girlfriend of a man shot to death in Portland remains at large nearly 2 months after an arrest warrant was issued.
Repairs on Portland's Elk statue and fountain could hit $2M, according to a new study
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week the city shared an update on the Thompson Elk Fountain restoration feasibility study. The fountain could return to downtown Portland by next spring and cost upwards of $2 million to repair and restore, according to the Portland Parks Foundation. The landmark was heavily damaged...
Dear Annie: Anxious Portland resident needs wife to remember to lock the doors
Dear Annie: I’ve been happily married for 17 years to my wife, and we have two kids together, ages 9 and 14. We live in a city that has seen a rash of petty crime, or worse, lately. It has become a commonplace occurrence for criminals to try to open windows and doors, entering homes and stealing things.
kptv.com
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
Armed man in cowboy hat robs Forest Grove bowling alley
An armed man who held up a Forest Grove bowling alley on September 30 remains at large, police said Monday.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
kptv.com
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with Narcan
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 3 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland sees 4 homicides in 24 hours over the weekend.
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
‘It's so senseless’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Portland theft suspect
Officers arrested 53-year-old Yarin Zachary Taylor downtown after one officer recognized him as the same person caught on surveillance video which captured the Aug. 30 break-in at the bar on NE Sandy.
KGW
Neighbors share surveillance photos of alleged Roseway tire slasher
Neighbors on Nextdoor claim to have photos and video of the suspect. About 50 vehicles were hit early Saturday morning.
Woman injured by Salem police during protest awarded $1M in lawsuit
SALEM, Ore. — A jury has awarded a 2020 protester more than $1 million in a lawsuit she filed against the city of Salem accusing officers of assaulting her and violating her civil rights. Eleaqia McCrae, a Black woman, sued the city and the Salem Police Department in 2020,...
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
KGW
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Clark County, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
