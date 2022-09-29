Read full article on original website
Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices hosts fifth annual seminar event
Exploring conflict at the intersection of family, business and wealth. October 3, 2022 — West Des Moines, Iowa — Legacy Bridge Private Family Offices is pleased to announce that Amelia Renkert-Thomas will be the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Fall Seminar, “Separating Family Wealth from the Business—Conflict and Relationships”. Additionally, Amelia Renkert-Thomas will be moderating a panel discussion with Mark Jacobs, former Fortune 500 CEO, and Larry Taylor, 4th Generation family business leader.
