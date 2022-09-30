ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

This Week in Seattle Food News: By Tae Returns, Counterbalance Brewing Closes, and A New Bar Comes to Bellevue

By Julianne Bell
 3 days ago
The Top 80 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 3-9, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. FILM.
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in

Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
Milk Bar Coming to Bellevue Nordstrom

Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a darling of the world of trendy treats, has been satisfying sweet-tooth cravings since 2008. The wildly popular dessert empire is expanding and offering specialty shipping to give everyone the opportunity to indulge in the famous Compost Cookies, colorful birthday cakes, and gooey Milk Bar Pies.
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
Fiestas Patrias at Kirkland Urban

On Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kirkland Urban is hosting the second annual “Fiestas Patrias” celebration to reflect, celebrate, and honor the National Hispanic Heritage Month and the contributions of the Latino/Hispanic community. The event will feature:. An Instagram-able, giant letter "HOLA” installation designed...
Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend

Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT

The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
Remastered First Hill view home on Mercer Island

Interest rates might be slowing some buyers and worrying some sellers but not for the owners of 7007 SE 32nd St in Mercer Island’s First Hill neighborhood! Getting under contract in just two days on market is no surprise even in this market when you take a spin through the fully renovated 3,610 square foot home with westerly views!
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
4 injured in University District shooting

SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
