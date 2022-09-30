This Week in Seattle Food News: By Tae Returns, Counterbalance Brewing Closes, and A New Bar Comes to Bellevue

Read full article on original website
The Top 80 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 3-9, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. FILM.
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in
Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Milk Bar Coming to Bellevue Nordstrom
Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a darling of the world of trendy treats, has been satisfying sweet-tooth cravings since 2008. The wildly popular dessert empire is expanding and offering specialty shipping to give everyone the opportunity to indulge in the famous Compost Cookies, colorful birthday cakes, and gooey Milk Bar Pies.
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
Fiestas Patrias at Kirkland Urban
On Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kirkland Urban is hosting the second annual “Fiestas Patrias” celebration to reflect, celebrate, and honor the National Hispanic Heritage Month and the contributions of the Latino/Hispanic community. The event will feature:. An Instagram-able, giant letter "HOLA” installation designed...
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most amazing coffee joints in the Emerald City.
Seattle Black-owned bookstore curator Kristina Clark tells us what she’s reading
The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why. This month: Kristina Clark, the curator, creator and owner of Loving...
Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend
Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Remastered First Hill view home on Mercer Island
Interest rates might be slowing some buyers and worrying some sellers but not for the owners of 7007 SE 32nd St in Mercer Island’s First Hill neighborhood! Getting under contract in just two days on market is no surprise even in this market when you take a spin through the fully renovated 3,610 square foot home with westerly views!
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
Four people hurt in shooting outside bar in Seattle's University District
SEATTLE - Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Seattle's University District after police say a fight broke out near a popular bar. According to Seattle police, officers were called around 1:00 a.m. to the NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people...
I’m a Business Analyst in Seattle — I Spent $85 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries and Came in $15 Under Budget
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Where did you shop: Puget Consumers Co-op (PCC) Community Markets, Trader Joe’s, and one of the nearby farmers markets. Weekly food budget:...
