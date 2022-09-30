Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
All You Need and More at Inlet Provision CompanyJ.M. LesinskiMurrells Inlet, SC
620 Prince, a luxury bed and breakfast in Georgetown, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerGeorgetown, SC
NBC12
Youngkin ad-maker gets state contract for tourism ad
RICHMOND, Va. - Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing criticism from Democrats after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond-based Poolhouse made what was ultimately a winning bid for...
NBC12
NBC12 viewers help raise $62,000 for Hurricane Ian victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over the past two days, NBC12 viewers helped raise $62,000 for the American Red Cross in the Call 12 center. This amount includes $30,000 from Woodfin, who provided a donation match. The Associated Press says dozens of people have been confirmed dead after the storm roared...
NBC12
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
NBC12
Red Cross looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers to help with hurricane relief efforts
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Teams from the American Red Cross are working with their state and local partners on the ground in Florida to provide food and shelter to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. 21 Virginia Red Cross volunteers were deployed to Florida to help with this team effort. “This...
NBC12
Rising profile fuels speculation about Gov. Youngkin’s national prospects
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - From the booming soundtrack and the professional set-up to the made-for-tv setting, Monday’s roll-out of the Youngkin administration’s Energy Plan had all the trappings of a national campaign rally. And after the governor worked the rope line, he was asked about his interest in...
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
NBC12
Youngkin unveils energy plan during visit to Lynchburg
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his energy plan Monday morning, touting an “all-of-the-above” approach that includes fossil fuels, renewables and a major nod to nuclear power. Youngkin unveiled his proposal during an event in Lynchburg at Delta Star Incorporated, a company that manufactures...
NBC12
Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
NBC12
Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation. AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.
NBC12
Report: Cutting prison fees could save incarcerated Virginians and their families $28.3M
If the Virginia prison system were to heed the recommendations of reformers who want to make life behind bars less expensive for inmates, it could save prisoners and their families up to $28.3 million per year by shifting those costs elsewhere, according to a new report. At the General Assembly’s...
NBC12
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In Virginia, people who are 21 and older are allowed to posses a small amount of recreational marijuana or cannabis. “It is legal for people in public places to have marijuana, but it has to be in a small amount,” Amanda Rieman Johnson, NBC29′s legal analyst, said. “Less than one ounce.”
NBC12
Computer issues causing delay in new voter registration
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A computer glitch is causing a delay in processing thousands of new voter registrations in Virginia. The Virginia Public Access Project noticed a dip in registrations starting in June and reports network issues between the Department of Elections and DMV resulted in a backlog. Last week the...
NBC12
VSU homecoming parade returns after two-year hiatus
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University’s annual homecoming parade returns after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. The parade will feature crowd favorites like the world-renowned VSU Woo-Woos, the award-winning Trojan Explosion Marching Band, and more than thirteen high school bands/dance teams with 700 students from as far away as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.
NBC12
Short Pump mall seeking ‘open container’ license
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Short Pump Town Center in Henrico is looking to get an ‘open container’ license so shoppers can sip on an alcoholic beverage while they walk around the mall. Last week, the mall filed a request with Virginia ABC for a commercial lifestyle center license.
NBC12
Expert: Youngkin’s proposed policies may cause negative mental health effects
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies about transgender student rights is bringing up concerns about the toll they could take on a teenager’s mental health. The Dorm Chief Clinical Officer Amanda Fialk says restricting the rights of transgender students can leave this already vulnerable...
