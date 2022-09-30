Read full article on original website
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities confirmed. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released. Source: NBC...
San Francisco Renames Street in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha'
People gathered in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood Saturday as a city street was renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee. Sonora Lane was renamed to Vicha Ratanapakdee Way during a ceremony. “People should be able to walk out on the street and we want to do something for the...
Measure Y: Proposed Oakland Zoo Parcel Tax on November Ballot
More people are finally returning to one of Oakland’s oldest attractions after the pandemic forced the Oakland Zoo to scale back. “We were closed seven months. It costs us $2 million a month to run the zoo. We had to let go of staff and cut back,” said Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dejhejia.
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced to 1 Lane Overnight for 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
San Francisco Giants Hire Master Sommelier to Step Up Wine Game at Oracle Park
The San Francisco Giants have added a new star to their line-up, a master sommelier to help the wine game at Oracle Park. Evan Goldstein is the first sommelier ever hired by a pro sports team. “With baseball, we say hot dog and a beer for good reason and we’re...
