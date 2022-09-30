ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

californiapublic.com

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities confirmed. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released. Source: NBC...
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

San Francisco Renames Street in Honor of ‘Grandpa Vicha'

People gathered in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood Saturday as a city street was renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee. Sonora Lane was renamed to Vicha Ratanapakdee Way during a ceremony. “People should be able to walk out on the street and we want to do something for the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Measure Y: Proposed Oakland Zoo Parcel Tax on November Ballot

More people are finally returning to one of Oakland’s oldest attractions after the pandemic forced the Oakland Zoo to scale back. “We were closed seven months. It costs us $2 million a month to run the zoo. We had to let go of staff and cut back,” said Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dejhejia.
OAKLAND, CA
