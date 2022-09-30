Read full article on original website
Dogs Really Do Know When We're Stressed
Everyone knows that dogs know what we're thinking and feeling, often before we do. They also can sniff out various diseases. Usually, their highly evolved noses, sophisticated smelling machines, are the source of this knowledge; they also use visual cues such as our facial expressions and movements and can tell us how we're feeling even when we don't know how we're feeling.
Dogs can smell when humans are stressed
A wholesome study has revealed that dogs can sniff out when their human is stressed – findings that will help train service and therapy dogs. Researchers in Ireland collected breath and sweat samples from 36 participants before and after they were faced with a complex maths problem. They were also asked to share how it impacted their stress levels, according to Study Finds.
dogsbestlife.com
Stressed out? New study shows dogs detect and react to anxious people
Using therapy animals to help people destress is common. After all, petting dogs can lower cortisol levels. And staring into the eyes of a happy dog builds oxytocin (also known as the love hormone) in your brain, which helps balance your joy and pleasure receptors. So, while dogs help reduce...
Dogs can smell your stress, study finds
As any dog owner will attest, dogs can seem eerily attuned to human behavior. When humans yell or pick a fight, dogs often respond with anger and fear. Similarly, people with sedentary lifestyle may have seemingly sedentary pets: a 2021 study found a correlation between dog obesity and human obesity.
