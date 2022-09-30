ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
californiapublic.com

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities confirmed. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

Measure Y: Proposed Oakland Zoo Parcel Tax on November Ballot

More people are finally returning to one of Oakland’s oldest attractions after the pandemic forced the Oakland Zoo to scale back. “We were closed seven months. It costs us $2 million a month to run the zoo. We had to let go of staff and cut back,” said Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dejhejia.
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

Oakland Teachers Raise Security Concerns Following School Shooting

The shooting on the King Estates Campus this week is raising security concerns among teachers all over the Oakland Unified School District. “We need to come together as a community in Oakland to end the gun violence, and make sure that our schools are the safe havens that our students deserve,” said Oakland Teachers Union President Keith Brown.
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released. Source: NBC...
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

Vandalism at Roman Catholic Center in Palo Alto to Be Investigated as Hate Crime

Vandalism at a Roman Catholic pastoral center in Palo Alto is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Saturday. Sometime between Sept. 18 and 24 someone spray-painted a white racial superiority phrase on a wall at St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Center at 3290 Middlefield Road. A suspect also spray-painted a statue in the center’s garden.
PALO ALTO, CA

