2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities confirmed. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
California raises wage replacement for new parents, sick workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to raise payments made to workers taking paid family leave in California.
Measure Y: Proposed Oakland Zoo Parcel Tax on November Ballot
More people are finally returning to one of Oakland’s oldest attractions after the pandemic forced the Oakland Zoo to scale back. “We were closed seven months. It costs us $2 million a month to run the zoo. We had to let go of staff and cut back,” said Oakland Zoo CEO Nik Dejhejia.
Oakland Teachers Raise Security Concerns Following School Shooting
The shooting on the King Estates Campus this week is raising security concerns among teachers all over the Oakland Unified School District. “We need to come together as a community in Oakland to end the gun violence, and make sure that our schools are the safe havens that our students deserve,” said Oakland Teachers Union President Keith Brown.
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday. The shooting took place on 85th Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Officers provided medical attention to the victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, but the victims died of their injuries at the scene. No further details have been released. Source: NBC...
Vandalism at Roman Catholic Center in Palo Alto to Be Investigated as Hate Crime
Vandalism at a Roman Catholic pastoral center in Palo Alto is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Saturday. Sometime between Sept. 18 and 24 someone spray-painted a white racial superiority phrase on a wall at St. Thomas Aquinas Pastoral Center at 3290 Middlefield Road. A suspect also spray-painted a statue in the center’s garden.
Column: Republican Dahle is likable, level-headed and highly respected. But he won't win California governor
Unlike other GOP gubernatorial finalists in the last quarter century, Sen. Brian Dahle of Bieber has held elective offices, columnist George Skelton writes.
San Francisco Giants Hire Master Sommelier to Step Up Wine Game at Oracle Park
The San Francisco Giants have added a new star to their line-up, a master sommelier to help the wine game at Oracle Park. Evan Goldstein is the first sommelier ever hired by a pro sports team. “With baseball, we say hot dog and a beer for good reason and we’re...
