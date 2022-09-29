Read full article on original website
WLBT
Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
vicksburgnews.com
Horse Rescue asking public for information on horse injured in Vicksburg
[Editor’s note: The photo attached at the bottom of the post may be too graphic for some readers.]. A horse was taken into care by Mississippi Horse Rescue after supposedly being hit by a car in Warren County. According to a Facebook post by the organization, they were alerted...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Lt. Stacy Rollison reflects on historic career — and where she can go from here
Chief of Investigations for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Stacy Rollison was the first woman to be an accredited, certified deputy in the county back in 2005. Rollison said she is glad that the Sheriff’s Office has recognized the importance of inclusion. “I think that everyone should...
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
WLBT
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have siphoned off three deputies from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said two deputies resigned from his department last week, citing the low pay. He said another deputy resigned before that, also due to the low pay. Those officers,...
WAPT
Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
WAPT
Hinds County public works employees pack supervisors meeting, but leave empty-handed
JACKSON, Miss. — A meeting of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors was packed Monday with public works employees who want a raise in pay. Supervisor David Archie had four motions on the agenda for pay raises, including $300 more a month beginning Nov. 1 for public works employees. For a second time, the board voted down the proposal, 3-2.
WAPT
3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
vicksburgnews.com
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting
WAPT
20-year-old found fatally wounded after neighbors hear shots
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police believe Tyshn Noel was shot before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, around the time residents of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Sykes Road reported hearing gunshots. Noel, 20, was taken to Merit Health Central, where he...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs to convene Q&A session for Vicksburg Animal Shelter
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs will be holding a Q&A session for citizens regarding the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter funding options. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the City Hall Annex Board Room at 5:30 p.m. The location is 1415 Walnut Street in Vicksburg, MS. “Funding this...
Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel
Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop
WAPT
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
WLBT
20-year-old found shot at Jackson apartment complex, later dies at hospital
Teens sentenced for 2021 metro area carjackings
Man killed in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man faces slew of charges following Madison pursuit
A Vicksburg resident faces several charges following a pursuit in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Madison Police Department received information of a recently stolen vehicle that was in the area of the City of Madison. A Madison police officer...
