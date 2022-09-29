ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WLBT

Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
FAYETTE, MS
WAPT

Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
MADISON, MS
WAPT

20-year-old found fatally wounded after neighbors hear shots

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police believe Tyshn Noel was shot before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, around the time residents of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Sykes Road reported hearing gunshots. Noel, 20, was taken to Merit Health Central, where he...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs to convene Q&A session for Vicksburg Animal Shelter

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs will be holding a Q&A session for citizens regarding the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter funding options. The meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the City Hall Annex Board Room at 5:30 p.m. The location is 1415 Walnut Street in Vicksburg, MS. “Funding this...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the America's Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teens sentenced for 2021 metro area carjackings

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Three Jackson teens were sentenced for a carjacking crime spree that spanned multiple towns in 2021. District Attorney John K. Bramlett said Ridgeland police responded to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive on August 29 last year. The victim, an employee at the gas station, said two masked […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Sykes Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Tyshun Noel, was found by neighbors. He was taken to Merit Health Central […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man faces slew of charges following Madison pursuit

A Vicksburg resident faces several charges following a pursuit in Madison. According to the Madison Police Department, on Wednesday, Sep. 28, at approximately 11:42 a.m., the Madison Police Department received information of a recently stolen vehicle that was in the area of the City of Madison. A Madison police officer...
VICKSBURG, MS

