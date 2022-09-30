ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hardingsports.com

Volleyball Sweeps Southeastern Oklahoma Friday

DURANT, Okla. – The Harding volleyball team got its 11th match sweep of the season Friday defeating Southeastern Oklahoma 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-17) in Great American Conference action. Harding improves to 18-1 on the season and keeps its winning streak alive at 16 matches. The Lady Bisons are one...
DURANT, OK
hardingsports.com

16th-ranked Harding Wins 16th Straight GAC Home Game

SEARCY – Sophomore fullback Will Fitzhugh rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, the defense. scored its first touchdown of the season and 16th-ranked Harding won the field-position battle in a 35-23 victory over Oklahoma Baptist Saturday in Great American Conference play at First Security Stadium. The win was...
SEARCY, AR
KTEN.com

Madill fight tooth and nail against Poteau

MADILL, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Madill Wildcats showed their grit and toughness hanging with the No. 4 ranked team in 4A, the Poteau Pirates. The Wildcats led 7-0, but ended up on the short end of a 17-14 final. Madill falls to 2-3 (0-2) this year with two narrow losses in district play.
MADILL, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Ada, OK
Local
Arkansas Sports
Searcy, AR
Sports
City
Durant, OK
Ada, OK
Sports
City
Searcy, AR
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Gac#Tigers
KXII.com

Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
newstalkkzrg.com

Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital

Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
PITTSBURG, OK
KXII.com

Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
ARDMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell

PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
PURCELL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy