hardingsports.com
Volleyball Sweeps Southeastern Oklahoma Friday
DURANT, Okla. – The Harding volleyball team got its 11th match sweep of the season Friday defeating Southeastern Oklahoma 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-17) in Great American Conference action. Harding improves to 18-1 on the season and keeps its winning streak alive at 16 matches. The Lady Bisons are one...
hardingsports.com
16th-ranked Harding Wins 16th Straight GAC Home Game
SEARCY – Sophomore fullback Will Fitzhugh rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, the defense. scored its first touchdown of the season and 16th-ranked Harding won the field-position battle in a 35-23 victory over Oklahoma Baptist Saturday in Great American Conference play at First Security Stadium. The win was...
KTEN.com
Madill fight tooth and nail against Poteau
MADILL, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Madill Wildcats showed their grit and toughness hanging with the No. 4 ranked team in 4A, the Poteau Pirates. The Wildcats led 7-0, but ended up on the short end of a 17-14 final. Madill falls to 2-3 (0-2) this year with two narrow losses in district play.
COLUMN: Realistically, How Soon Can Brent Venables Fix What's Wrong at Oklahoma?
Players, coaches and recruits say they have his back, but the first-year head coach presides over a program wracked with both injuries and catastrophically bad defense.
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
Skip Bayless has already given up on Brent Venables at Oklahoma
Skip Bayless is about to bail on Brent Venables faster than Lincoln Riley bailed on Oklahoma. Year one of the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football is not off to a great start, as FS1’s Skip Bayless is about to lose his Boomer Sooner mind over how bad the defense has been vs. TCU.
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
KXII.com
Man killed in Atoka County rollover crash
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after being thrown nearly 130 feet from his pickup truck in a crash early Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3, half a mile west of Atoka at 4 a.m. Troopers said 31-year-old Tyler Carpenter, of Moore, was...
newstalkkzrg.com
Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital
Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
KXII.com
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
news9.com
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Pontotoc County Crash While Fleeing Deputy
An overnight pursuit between a motorcyclist and a Pontotoc County deputy turns deadly. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect ran a stop sign and lost control on a curve, hit a rock, went into the air and then hit several trees. The crash report says the deputy was not...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KXII.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday. Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road,...
KOCO
Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Purcell
PURCELL, Okla. — A fatal crash left 62-year-old woman dead in Purcell. It happened in a busy area of town near Green Avenue and Main Street, forcing the area to be closed for a few hours. KOCO 5 doesn’t know the cause of the crash but was told the...
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
