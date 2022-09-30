Read full article on original website
McKnight's
AHCA/NCAL to CMS: Safeguard temporary nurse aide jobs by reissuing employment waiver
The nation’s largest long-term care advocacy group is urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reissue a blanket waiver that would allow nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides beyond the public health emergency. A temporary nurse aid (TNA) waiver during the pandemic allowed skilled nursing and...
McKnight's
FDA: Evusheld may be less effective against latest COVID variants
Evusheld, a preventive COVID-19 treatment recommended for the high-risk patients, may lose efficacy in the face of newly emerging variants, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency on Monday referred patients and healthcare providers to a revised fact sheet for the drug, the only monoclonal antibody (mAB) cocktail...
McKnight's
Care Compare promotes selfish provider goals when it comes to admission and retention policies, researchers allege
The system used to rate nursing homes’ quality needs to be given more oversight in order to discourage admission practices providers employ to pump up their ratings, said authors of a research letter published Thursday in JAMDA. Spurred by evidence that facilities were prioritizing long-term care admission policies that...
McKnight's
APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch
Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
McKnight's
Arbitration battles loom after Supreme Court inaction, tough new guidance
The US Supreme Court this week refused to hear arguments that nursing homes should be able to require pre-dispute arbitration agreements, clearing the way for enforcement of stiff new arbitration rules to begin in earnest this fall. The court’s decision not to accept a three-year-old Arkansas case is made more...
McKnight's
43 recommendations help fill gap in medical and mental healthcare guidance for assisted living, experts say
Clinicians who provide care for assisted living residents can now refer to 43 new recommendations that will help fill a gap in the sector’s medical and mental healthcare guidance, according to the authors of a new study. Such guidance “has been long-awaited,” they said. “The recommendations provide...
McKnight's
NFID: Half of U.S. adults vulnerable to serious disease due to low flu vaccine uptake
Flu season is about to ramp up in a big way, and experts are concerned that low numbers of adults planning on vaccination will leave half of all US adults vulnerable to influenza and its complications. A new survey of 1,000 US adults by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases...
