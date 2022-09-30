ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

FDA: Evusheld may be less effective against latest COVID variants

Evusheld, a preventive COVID-19 treatment recommended for the high-risk patients, may lose efficacy in the face of newly emerging variants, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency on Monday referred patients and healthcare providers to a revised fact sheet for the drug, the only monoclonal antibody (mAB) cocktail...
INDUSTRY
McKnight's

APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch

Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahca#Linus Covid#General Health#Cms

Comments / 0

Community Policy