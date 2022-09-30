Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Google Chrome Upcoming Extension Platform Renders Ad-Block Useless
As Google nears the launch of its new “Manifest V3” extension platform for Chrome, many are beginning to worry about the future of ad-blockers. Google upcoming privacy and security updates will reportedly render popular ad-block essentially useless. Ad-blockers now utilize Google Chrome’s “webRequest” API to block HTTP requests...
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
technewstoday.com
[Solve] “USB Device Over Current Status Detected” Error
The Error message “USB device over current status” is a BIOS error that pops up when you boot up your PC. If you encounter this error, the system shuts down automatically after a few seconds. This is an attempt from the operating system to protect your motherboard from aggravating further damage.
The Windows Club
How to mount a Drive as Folder rather than Letter in Windows 11
If you want to mount drive as folder in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. By default, drives get mounted with letters (also known as Drive letter). However, you can mouse a drive as a folder rather than a letter in Windows 11 with the help of this guide.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
A Complete Guide to Python Lists
Python lists are a fundamental data type in Python. They are similar to Arrays in other languages, such as Javascript. You can learn more about the main Python data structures here. Creating a list in Python is super easy. Let's start with some of the basics, and then dive into...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Encrypted Passwords in Shell Scripts on Linux
Bash scripts are an important part of a system administrator's job. They allow you to automate both mundane and critical tasks. One of the best things with scripts is that they can run independently without human intervention, but sometimes it can be challenging to automate tasks that require user passwords. Let's look at how you can securely automate scripts that require passwords without compromising security.
hackernoon.com
Sets, Lists, Dictionaries and Tuples in Python
Python has four types of data collection. When to use which, and why we have four, can be confusing. In this guide, I'll go through what each of the types is, and how to use them. The four types of data collection in python are:. lists: which are ordered, changeable,...
Meta's Groundbreaking AI Film Maker: Make-A-Scene
Meta AI’s new model make-a-video is out and in a single sentence: it generates videos from text. It's not only able to generate videos, but it's also the new state-of-the-art method, producing higher quality and more coherent videos than ever before. This is all information you must’ve seen already on a news website or just by reading the title of the article, but what you don’t know yet is what it is exactly and how it works.
Introduction to Sets in Python
Sets in python provide a method to create a unique set of unordered items with no duplicates. Their main use case is for checking if an item exists in a set of items, which can be useful in many different situations. Creating a set is pretty easy, and is kind...
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Command Prompt on Windows
Command Prompt is a fantastic tool that helps you manage your Windows system, especially to diagnose and troubleshoot errors and operate your system more effectively. However, if you need to enter many commands on this interface, the previous commands and their results may seem distracting. This can even prevent you from focusing on a certain command on the process due to the clutter.
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
Relativity: The Special and General Theory: Chapter XII - The Behavior of Measuring-Rods
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XII. THE BEHAVIOUR...
boundingintocrypto.com
eth2 quick update no. 19
Today, we released v1.0 of the eth2 specs, including the mainnet deposit contract address — 0x00000000219ab540356cBB839Cbe05303d7705Fa. eth2 will have a MIN_GENESIS_TIME of 1606824000 (or for those of you who don’t think in unix time — December 1, 2020, 12pm UTC). To trigger genesis at this time, there...
Improving your experience with Criteria API using Builder pattern and JPA Static Metamodel - Part I
In this tutorial, I want to show you a way of how to perform persistence operations with Criteria API in a more convenient form using Builder pattern and JPA Static Metamodel Generator. The full source code is available over on Github. 1 Spring Data JPA. In the Java world, the...
technewstoday.com
How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel
While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
BGP – What It Is and Why People are So Consumed with this Protocol
BGP, which stands for Border Gateway Protocol, is a routing protocol. BGP is the routing protocol that directs traffic on the internet, getting your internet traffic to its final destination. The internet is huge. The number of active websites is approximately 200 million, with more than 250,000 new sites being added every day. BGP can be used for traffic engineering due to its tunability. It is incredibly scalable and can handle an incredible number of routes. Even organizations like AWS or Google use BGP to connect to their customers.
Developing Cross-platform Qt Applications for BLE-based Systems
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE, Bluetooth LE, also known as Bluetooth Smart) is a form of wireless PAN technology that can be used to transfer data between devices using radio waves. The explosive growth in connected consumer electronics and the release of LE Audio will see an increase in annual shipments of Bluetooth LE devices over the next five years. BLE is best suited for applications with small transmission ranges and infrequently transmitted small amounts of data. The information is transmitted using Gaussian Frequency-Shift Keying (GFSK) through discrete changes in the frequency of the carrier signal.
technewstoday.com
Windows Update Service Missing? Here’s 5 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft provides fixes for a lot of bugs as well as upgrades their software through Windows Update. Thus, your PC is bound to find trouble if it is not working. The Windows Update Service or wuauserv handles the Windows update feature for the detection and provision of required updates to the computer. So, the Windows updates will not work and show Error Encountered while checking for updates if this service goes missing.
