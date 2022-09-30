Read full article on original website
BGP – What It Is and Why People are So Consumed with this Protocol
BGP, which stands for Border Gateway Protocol, is a routing protocol. BGP is the routing protocol that directs traffic on the internet, getting your internet traffic to its final destination. The internet is huge. The number of active websites is approximately 200 million, with more than 250,000 new sites being added every day. BGP can be used for traffic engineering due to its tunability. It is incredibly scalable and can handle an incredible number of routes. Even organizations like AWS or Google use BGP to connect to their customers.
Most Software Bugs Are Not From Lack of Knowledge
When I was a younger I went on several rock climbing and mountaineering expeditions. I was exposed to some instructors and practitioners that took staying safe in the mountains very seriously. One of them carried a book from The American Alpine Club on climbing accidents. The accidents were never the cause of a single bad choice. They were caused by a series of decisions, taken over time, that combined to create the conditions for the accident.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways You Can Deal With the Raspberry Pi Shortage
There is currently a global shortage of Raspberry Pis. Unapproved resellers are capturing a decent slice of the single-board computer market for vast margins due to unavailability from official retailers. This is bad news for anyone who has been looking to get their hands on a Raspberry Pi at a reasonable price.
Developing Cross-platform Qt Applications for BLE-based Systems
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE, Bluetooth LE, also known as Bluetooth Smart) is a form of wireless PAN technology that can be used to transfer data between devices using radio waves. The explosive growth in connected consumer electronics and the release of LE Audio will see an increase in annual shipments of Bluetooth LE devices over the next five years. BLE is best suited for applications with small transmission ranges and infrequently transmitted small amounts of data. The information is transmitted using Gaussian Frequency-Shift Keying (GFSK) through discrete changes in the frequency of the carrier signal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2022
Wi-Fi 6 is the new norm when it comes to home networking equipment, thanks to increased support from devices and falling prices. Whether you're a gamer, or just need enough speed to browser the web, Wi-Fi 6 can keep your data moving better than older tech.
Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses
Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on review: AI smarts meet solar power
The Eufy Edge Security System uses AI for smart detection and the wireless eufyCam 3 security cameras can recharge using their integrated solar panels.
Decentralized Storage: Confronting the Challenges
Decentralized storage is still far from mature. It is faced with three (3) key obstacles - technical, regulatory, and adoption. Decentralized cloud infrastructure’s support for different kinds of data is still underdeveloped. Today’s decentralized networks mainly handle cold data - data that’s seldom accessed - and offer some support for warm data, data that users retrieve on occasion. But decentralized networks aren’t yet capable of hosting hot data, data stored in a database and accessed frequently. Hot data represents a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to storage. Clients and users across industries and domains need instant, reliable access to data - on demand and in real-time. No support for hot data means no video streaming or other kinds of content delivery where speed is everything.
The Cost of Using Open Source Software as a Developer: A Tech Lawyer's Perspective
A few months ago, a client of mine looked at me like I was an alien when I told him: "Nothing is for free, not even Open Source Software." Maybe you also think: "What the heck is he talking about?" Fair enough. You don't have to pay royalties for using...
How Archethic Blockchain's Algorithm Enables Fast Interactions Between Nodes Across the Globe!
The internet is moving from a centralized network towards a decentralized network, the reason being “The Decentralized Web will enable users and creators to interact and exchange value directly in a peer-to-peer fashion, removing the role of centralized platforms as middlemen that extract value from these interactions." This “Decentralized...
A Complete Guide to Python Lists
Python lists are a fundamental data type in Python. They are similar to Arrays in other languages, such as Javascript. You can learn more about the main Python data structures here. Creating a list in Python is super easy. Let's start with some of the basics, and then dive into...
Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio
Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
8 Google Chrome Extensions to Record Any Meeting
This thread was originally published on Twitter by Harsh Makadia. Extension for screen recording that converts any procedure into a tutorial in seconds. super handy for: entrepreneurs, educators, founders, and more. 93% less effort should be spent recording and sharing procedures. 2. Writesonic. AI-powered writing assistant lets you rephrase, expand...
Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses?
Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla’s new humanoid robots — known colloquially as Tesla Bots — have not yet been released to the public. Many are speculating about the various ways that Tesla Bots can be utilized to improve our world. Here are some of the most compelling ideas for and against using tesla humanoids as our future nurses. The benefits and downsides of utilizing Tesla Bots as nurses can provide one with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the future of healthcare. There are some positives and negatives about the use of these robots as nurses.
Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts]
As we are about to welcome October, here comes Hacktoberfest, which is a month-long celebration of Open Source and the spirit of collaboration and contribution in the tech community. And we at HackerNoon want to hear how you are giving back to the. and let you know how proud we...
The Noonification: How I Relocated to the US and Found a Job at Roku (9/30/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How a Warm Beer Defined the Notion for Non-Fungible...
techaiapp.com
Virtual Electronics Lab: How to Create an Oscilloscope Using Python and the ADALM2000
This article aims to demonstrate how users can develop their own virtual laboratory instruments using the ADALM2000. The Python programming language will be used in this article due to its simplicity, and because it is open source. With the combination of Python and the ADALM2000, it is possible to develop several virtual laboratory instruments such as an oscilloscope, signal generator, digital multimeter, and many more. However, this article will only concentrate on one instrument—the oscilloscope, one of the most fundamental instruments that we use in an actual electronics laboratory.
Introduction to Tuples in Python
Tuples are an important data structure in Python which are quite similar to Python lists. The main difference between tuples and lists is tuples cannot be modified. Once it's created, it is fixed and unchangeable. Tuples are faster than lists, so if you know your data won't change, it's the correct way to go. Tuples are often used for iterating through a list of fixed items we know won't change.
The Roadmap to Learning SQL in 90 Days
The Zero to SQL 90 Days Roadmap is a 90-day roadmap to learn the theory behind SQL syntax. Learn various Database Management concepts that help you tackle real life problems. Practice SQL with inquisitive Case Studies at [selectstarsql.com] Day 30-45: Advanced SQL with Philip.com. Day 60-75: Portfolio Projects with Philip. Day 75-90: Practice on Datalemur.com.com with questions asked by FAANG on my favorite SQL practice website.
Meta's Groundbreaking AI Film Maker: Make-A-Scene
Meta AI’s new model make-a-video is out and in a single sentence: it generates videos from text. It's not only able to generate videos, but it's also the new state-of-the-art method, producing higher quality and more coherent videos than ever before. This is all information you must’ve seen already on a news website or just by reading the title of the article, but what you don’t know yet is what it is exactly and how it works.
