Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Messages from the temperature police
I had some real truth-seeking messages in my personal inbox this week. Hidden between those phishing ads that make it seem like I was this close to winning a Yeti cooler and my latest Amazon order confirmations, I spied two direct messages from health screening vendors. Yes, with three kids,...
McKnight's
APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch
Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
McKnight's
Providers urged to remember COVID-19 tactics as dangerous flu season looms
Influenza, once the respiratory scourge that nursing home residents and professionals feared the most each year before COVID-19 hit, should be back on providers’ radar in a big way, experts warn. Early indications point to a flu season far more dangerous than the last two winters, when pandemic precautions helped nearly eliminate cases, they noted.
McKnight's
As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study
Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McKnight's
NFID: Half of U.S. adults vulnerable to serious disease due to low flu vaccine uptake
Flu season is about to ramp up in a big way, and experts are concerned that low numbers of adults planning on vaccination will leave half of all US adults vulnerable to influenza and its complications. A new survey of 1,000 US adults by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases...
McKnight's
APIC urges healthcare workers to continue masking despite CDC pullback
A major association for infection prevention professionals is strongly urging its members to continue masking in patient care areas even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its masking recommendations for healthcare workers a little over a week ago. The Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology...
McKnight's
Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study
Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
McKnight's
Bottlenecks between hospitals and nursing homes wreaking havoc in both sectors
Recent reports of hospitals keeping patients longer than predicted because of nursing home space shortages caused by the ongoing staffing crisis have stakeholders scrambling for solutions. The phenomenon has had a domino effect. The first piece causing ripples on others is nursing home staffing shortages. As of August, nursing home...
Comments / 0