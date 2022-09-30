Seniors’ physical activity declined markedly as pandemic lockdowns dragged on, putting them at risk of deconditioning and adverse health outcomes, a new study has found. For adults aged 65 and older in the United Kingdom, the number of those meeting health officials’ recommended levels of physical activity fell from 43% to 33% by the third COVID-19 lockdown, which occurred between September 2020 and January 2021, the authors reported.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO