McKnight's

Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study

Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
MENTAL HEALTH
McKnight's

FDA: Evusheld may be less effective against latest COVID variants

Evusheld, a preventive COVID-19 treatment recommended for the high-risk patients, may lose efficacy in the face of newly emerging variants, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency on Monday referred patients and healthcare providers to a revised fact sheet for the drug, the only monoclonal antibody (mAB) cocktail...
INDUSTRY
McKnight's

As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study

Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
ILLINOIS STATE
McKnight's

Lockdowns have put seniors on road to physical deconditioning, researchers find

Seniors’ physical activity declined markedly as pandemic lockdowns dragged on, putting them at risk of deconditioning and adverse health outcomes, a new study has found. For adults aged 65 and older in the United Kingdom, the number of those meeting health officials’ recommended levels of physical activity fell from 43% to 33% by the third COVID-19 lockdown, which occurred between September 2020 and January 2021, the authors reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Providers urged to remember COVID-19 tactics as dangerous flu season looms

Influenza, once the respiratory scourge that nursing home residents and professionals feared the most each year before COVID-19 hit, should be back on providers’ radar in a big way, experts warn. Early indications point to a flu season far more dangerous than the last two winters, when pandemic precautions helped nearly eliminate cases, they noted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Bottlenecks between hospitals and nursing homes wreaking havoc in both sectors

Recent reports of hospitals keeping patients longer than predicted because of nursing home space shortages caused by the ongoing staffing crisis have stakeholders scrambling for solutions. The phenomenon has had a domino effect. The first piece causing ripples on others is nursing home staffing shortages. As of August, nursing home...
ILLINOIS STATE
McKnight's

The challenges of transitional care, and how to meet them

Transitional care — a set of actions put in place when a patient leaves a hospital or skilled nursing facility — is a vital part of the care journey and one that has increased in importance as more and more Americans over the age of 65 have expressed a preference for aging in place.
HEALTH SERVICES

