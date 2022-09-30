Read full article on original website
Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study
Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
FDA: Evusheld may be less effective against latest COVID variants
Evusheld, a preventive COVID-19 treatment recommended for the high-risk patients, may lose efficacy in the face of newly emerging variants, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency on Monday referred patients and healthcare providers to a revised fact sheet for the drug, the only monoclonal antibody (mAB) cocktail...
As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study
Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
Lockdowns have put seniors on road to physical deconditioning, researchers find
Seniors’ physical activity declined markedly as pandemic lockdowns dragged on, putting them at risk of deconditioning and adverse health outcomes, a new study has found. For adults aged 65 and older in the United Kingdom, the number of those meeting health officials’ recommended levels of physical activity fell from 43% to 33% by the third COVID-19 lockdown, which occurred between September 2020 and January 2021, the authors reported.
Care Compare promotes selfish provider goals when it comes to admission and retention policies, researchers allege
The system used to rate nursing homes’ quality needs to be given more oversight in order to discourage admission practices providers employ to pump up their ratings, said authors of a research letter published Thursday in JAMDA. Spurred by evidence that facilities were prioritizing long-term care admission policies that...
43 recommendations help fill gap in medical and mental healthcare guidance for assisted living, experts say
Clinicians who provide care for assisted living residents can now refer to 43 new recommendations that will help fill a gap in the sector’s medical and mental healthcare guidance, according to the authors of a new study. Such guidance “has been long-awaited,” they said. “The recommendations provide...
NFID: Half of U.S. adults vulnerable to serious disease due to low flu vaccine uptake
Flu season is about to ramp up in a big way, and experts are concerned that low numbers of adults planning on vaccination will leave half of all US adults vulnerable to influenza and its complications. A new survey of 1,000 US adults by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases...
Providers urged to remember COVID-19 tactics as dangerous flu season looms
Influenza, once the respiratory scourge that nursing home residents and professionals feared the most each year before COVID-19 hit, should be back on providers’ radar in a big way, experts warn. Early indications point to a flu season far more dangerous than the last two winters, when pandemic precautions helped nearly eliminate cases, they noted.
Bottlenecks between hospitals and nursing homes wreaking havoc in both sectors
Recent reports of hospitals keeping patients longer than predicted because of nursing home space shortages caused by the ongoing staffing crisis have stakeholders scrambling for solutions. The phenomenon has had a domino effect. The first piece causing ripples on others is nursing home staffing shortages. As of August, nursing home...
The challenges of transitional care, and how to meet them
Transitional care — a set of actions put in place when a patient leaves a hospital or skilled nursing facility — is a vital part of the care journey and one that has increased in importance as more and more Americans over the age of 65 have expressed a preference for aging in place.
