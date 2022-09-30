ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study

Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
ILLINOIS STATE
Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study

Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
MENTAL HEALTH
APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch

Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Messages from the temperature police

I had some real truth-seeking messages in my personal inbox this week. Hidden between those phishing ads that make it seem like I was this close to winning a Yeti cooler and my latest Amazon order confirmations, I spied two direct messages from health screening vendors. Yes, with three kids,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The challenges of transitional care, and how to meet them

Transitional care — a set of actions put in place when a patient leaves a hospital or skilled nursing facility — is a vital part of the care journey and one that has increased in importance as more and more Americans over the age of 65 have expressed a preference for aging in place.
HEALTH SERVICES

