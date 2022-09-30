Read full article on original website
NFID: Half of U.S. adults vulnerable to serious disease due to low flu vaccine uptake
Flu season is about to ramp up in a big way, and experts are concerned that low numbers of adults planning on vaccination will leave half of all US adults vulnerable to influenza and its complications. A new survey of 1,000 US adults by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases...
43 recommendations help fill gap in medical and mental healthcare guidance for assisted living, experts say
Clinicians who provide care for assisted living residents can now refer to 43 new recommendations that will help fill a gap in the sector’s medical and mental healthcare guidance, according to the authors of a new study. Such guidance “has been long-awaited,” they said. “The recommendations provide...
As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study
Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
Suicide risk high in first 3 months after early dementia diagnosis: study
Patients with early-onset dementia have a much higher risk of suicide within the first three months of their diagnosis when compared to their peers without dementia, a new study has found. Investigators looked at the medical records of nearly 600,000 patients in memory clinics across the United Kingdom from 2001...
APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch
Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
Care Compare promotes selfish provider goals when it comes to admission and retention policies, researchers allege
The system used to rate nursing homes’ quality needs to be given more oversight in order to discourage admission practices providers employ to pump up their ratings, said authors of a research letter published Thursday in JAMDA. Spurred by evidence that facilities were prioritizing long-term care admission policies that...
Messages from the temperature police
I had some real truth-seeking messages in my personal inbox this week. Hidden between those phishing ads that make it seem like I was this close to winning a Yeti cooler and my latest Amazon order confirmations, I spied two direct messages from health screening vendors. Yes, with three kids,...
The challenges of transitional care, and how to meet them
Transitional care — a set of actions put in place when a patient leaves a hospital or skilled nursing facility — is a vital part of the care journey and one that has increased in importance as more and more Americans over the age of 65 have expressed a preference for aging in place.
