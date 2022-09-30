ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Hampton Times

Cocktails at the Castle is Oct. 15

The Mercer Museum's annual fall fundraiser Cocktails at the Castle is returning to Doylestown on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. to support the museum's education programs, exhibitions and community initiatives. Guests will enjoy an evening on the grounds of the museum with specialties from Bucks...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine's Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean in Wilson

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean on Saturday October 1, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 11:00am. About Mind Matters:. So Fresh N So Clean...
EASTON, PA
xpn.org

The Line Goes On Forever: The Wonder Years bring a multifaceted album celebration to Doylestown

In celebration of their new album "The Hum Goes on Forever" The Wonder Years throw an immersive album release party. It has been four years since Philadelphia pop-punk staples The Wonder Years have put out a full-length album of new material. After the pandemic kept the band from their fans, The Wonder Years couldn't throw just any ordinary album release party. The band put on a four-part album release extravaganza featuring four acoustic performances, a documentary screening, a pop-up merch store, and a beer garden after-party. The intersection of State and Main streets in Doylestown was littered with lines of adoring fans preparing to go into each experience. When passers-by ask what's going on, they simply state "The Wonder Years."
DOYLESTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Skate Your Way into the Holidays

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest has announced that tickets to its newest holiday tradition –The Ice Rink at Steelstacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital – are now on sale. Located at the base of the blast furnaces on the SteelStacks campus, the authentic outdoor rink will be open daily, including holidays, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O' Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour's drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O' Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
LEHIGHTON, PA

