Lehigh Valley marching bands are duly noted in annual festival (PHOTOS)
Misty weather and threatening clouds did not wash out the fun and talent on display at a regional marching band festival Saturday night. Ten high school marching bands and two college marching bands participated in the 44th annual Festival of Marching Bands in Bangor. The event was sponsored by the...
Cocktails at the Castle is Oct. 15
The Mercer Museum’s annual fall fundraiser Cocktails at the Castle is returning to Doylestown on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. to support the museum’s education programs, exhibitions and community initiatives. Guests will enjoy an evening on the grounds of the museum with specialties from Bucks...
Easton Garlic Fest returns for 19th edition in and around Centre Square (PHOTOS)
Easton Garlic Fest took over Easton’s Centre Square on Saturday for the first day of the two-day event this weekend. The rain held off for the most part, so as to not stink up garlic lovers’ opportunities to enjoy the pungent event.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
This Beloved Flemington NJ Restaurant to Close Permanently Oct. 14
Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business. Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:. The post...
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party
Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
thevalleyledger.com
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean in Wilson
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – Please join the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at So Fresh N So Clean on Saturday October 1, 2022. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 11:00am. About Mind Matters:. So Fresh N So Clean...
xpn.org
The Line Goes On Forever: The Wonder Years bring a multifaceted album celebration to Doylestown
In celebration of their new album “The Hum Goes on Forever” The Wonder Years throw an immersive album release party. It has been four years since Philadelphia pop-punk staples The Wonder Years have put out a full-length album of new material. After the pandemic kept the band from their fans, The Wonder Years couldn’t throw just any ordinary album release party. The band put on a four-part album release extravaganza featuring four acoustic performances, a documentary screening, a pop-up merch store, and a beer garden after-party. The intersection of State and Main streets in Doylestown was littered with lines of adoring fans preparing to go into each experience. When passers-by ask what’s going on, they simply state “The Wonder Years.”
Times News
View from the Trail East Penn’s 3.5-section of D&L provides exercise, waterfalls, glimpses of wildlife
Renda Mull likes to call the D&L Trail her “therapy.”. Whether she was recovering from a broken foot or a surgery, a walk from the Lehigh Gap Nature Center to Riverview Park has the ability to make her feel better. “It’s relaxing, it’s calming, and I see critters,” the...
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
thevalleyledger.com
Skate Your Way into the Holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – ArtsQuest has announced that tickets to its newest holiday tradition –The Ice Rink at Steelstacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital – are now on sale. Located at the base of the blast furnaces on the SteelStacks campus, the authentic outdoor rink will be open daily, including holidays, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Rosanna’s Restaurant renamed with new concept ahead of grand opening
The former Rosanna’s Restaurant in Bethlehem is planned to reopen under a new name and with a new menu. The restaurant will be called Rosa’s Corner and will offer a fusion of New York-style deli favorites, including handmade bagels, matzoh ball soup, challah and chopped salads; and a full bar, according to a post on the restaurant’s renamed Facebook account.
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
pahomepage.com
Support Furry Friends Foodbank, celebrating 2 years in Stroudsburg
PA Live (WBRE) — Learn more about the Furry Friends Foodbank here. Felicia and her team are seeking monthly donors to help maintain costs of the pet foodbank.
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
