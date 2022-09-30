As Part Of The Ongoing Season Of Light, Pokemon GO Has Announced The Specifics Of The Upcoming Evolving Stars Event, Which Will Take Place Next Month

Read full article on original website
Company Of Heroes 3 Has Been Postponed From Its Initial Release Date Of November 17, 2018, To An Unspecified Date In 2023, Per The Studio’s Official Blog Post
Company of Heroes 3, the planned real-time strategy game from Relic Entertainment, has had its release date pushed to 2023, disappointing fans looking forward to getting their teeth into the World War II action. Company of Heroes 3 is the newest installment in a series that has won the hearts of gamers with its fresh approach to the real-time strategy genre.
To Promote General Mills’ Cereals, Niantic Developed An Augmented Reality Game In Which Players Are Tasked With Following Lucky The Leprechaun Around And Retrieving A Set Of Magic Gems Hidden Across The World
The creators of Pokémon GO, Niantic, have joined forces with Lucky Charms to release a new augmented reality game called Journey To The Magic Gems. Among the many famous cereal mascots, Lucky the Leprechaun is instantly recognizable thanks to his years of TV ads in which he collects “magically delicious” charms.
The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available
The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
Beyond Good and Evil 2
When It Comes To Game Delays, Beyond Good And Evil 2 Now Ranks Above Duke Nukem Forever. It has been nearly twenty years since Ubisoft's Beyond Good and Evil was first made available to consumers. It was released on the PS2 and shocked... Update: When Will Ubisoft Release It's Prolonged...
