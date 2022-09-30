Read full article on original website
TREF premium lager beer
TREF is a premium lager for young people who like naturally produced, drinkable beer. As a new product on the market, communication, and design maximize the name’s visibility and draw attention to the product’s story with design innovation. Playing cards and their vertical symmetry are logically imposed as...
PopGogh Alternative Package Design – Lipton Ice Tea
Ice Tea is an iced tea product produced by the Lipton brand. I worked on an alternative design for this brand as a student project and focused on creating a new version in my own unique style. I put forward a stylized painting example by emphasizing the Impressionist brushstrokes. I produced this alternative packaging design by using the colors that provide the most correct associations for aromas with their harmonies.
Luna Hair Cream
Luna is a passionate hair & beauty center brand born with the mission of helping women with professional specialists and the best products. Luna is simple yet memorable and stunning. It’s centered on two elements created exclusively for the project: a logotype and a symbol. The logotype is feminine, modern, and elegant. It has the same routes as the symbol, which makes them perfect. The emblem is designed with the letter L and the hair shape. It reflects the change and the beauty. From this visual identity, we created Luna Hair Cream Packaging. It’s luxurious, elegant and simple.
