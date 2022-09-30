ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

packagingoftheworld.com

TREF premium lager beer

TREF is a premium lager for young people who like naturally produced, drinkable beer. As a new product on the market, communication, and design maximize the name’s visibility and draw attention to the product’s story with design innovation. Playing cards and their vertical symmetry are logically imposed as...
DRINKS
PopGogh Alternative Package Design – Lipton Ice Tea

Ice Tea is an iced tea product produced by the Lipton brand. I worked on an alternative design for this brand as a student project and focused on creating a new version in my own unique style. I put forward a stylized painting example by emphasizing the Impressionist brushstrokes. I produced this alternative packaging design by using the colors that provide the most correct associations for aromas with their harmonies.
DESIGN
Luna Hair Cream

Luna is a passionate hair & beauty center brand born with the mission of helping women with professional specialists and the best products. Luna is simple yet memorable and stunning. It’s centered on two elements created exclusively for the project: a logotype and a symbol. The logotype is feminine, modern, and elegant. It has the same routes as the symbol, which makes them perfect. The emblem is designed with the letter L and the hair shape. It reflects the change and the beauty. From this visual identity, we created Luna Hair Cream Packaging. It’s luxurious, elegant and simple.
HAIR CARE

