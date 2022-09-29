The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO