NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings
The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...
Sporting News
Saints kicker Wil Lutz 'in shock', QB Andy Dalton shoulders blame in London loss to Vikings
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM, LONDON — Wil Lutz was left "in shock" after his last-second field-goal miss by the narrowest of margins, as the Minnesota Vikings held on for a 28-25 victory against the New Orleans Saints. The NFL’s first international game of the 2022 season swung back-and-forth throughout, but...
NOLA.com
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
atozsports.com
Buccaneers HC has perfect response to the biggest problem with defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
Watch Kirk Cousins celebrate the win doing the griddy
The Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in a game that was closer than it had any right to be. The Vikings allowed the Saints to get back into the game and had to rely on two drives from starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to get them into a position to win. Thankfully, they were aided by multiple penalties on the touchdown drive that helped them get the lead.
How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - NFL London Series | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A special “rise and shine” edition of NFL action will see two teams get set to battle in the motherland on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings take to the gridiron against the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
atozsports.com
Eagles defender better be ready to back up bold statement on Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that they can ball with anyone. Their offense has shown that they can score with anyone, and the defense has shown that they can stop anyone. Well, outside the second-half Lions, of course. We have talked relentlessly about how the Eagles are so well-rounded and...
atozsports.com
Justin Fields has ignorant response to honest question from reporter
Stats and analytics continue to contribute to the evolution of today’s NFL. While numbers and data points should never be the be-all end-all in the game of football, there is a certain amount of influence they can have provided with the proper context. The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing...
Yardbarker
Saints Make Four Moves, Including Elevating RB Latavius Murray
The team is also signing QB Jake Luton to their active roster and waiving FB Adam Prentice. Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills ticket prices climbing, while prices for game at Detroit Lions double
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers play four of their next five games on the road, beginning this week with the mother of all road games, against the New York Giants in London. The average of lowest prices at 10 secondary market sites for that game is actually...
atozsports.com
Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth
The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
atozsports.com
Mike Vrabel throws shade at referees following Titans-Colts
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seems to have taken exception with some of the officiating during Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and the Colts in Indianapolis. During Monday’s press conference, Vrabel was asked by the media about the impact of DL Jeffery Simmons, who did not post big numbers in the box score, but seemed to still be disruptive up front for the Titans’ defense.
