New Orleans, LA

The Spun

NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
atozsports.com

Buccaneers HC has perfect response to the biggest problem with defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is off to one helluva start when it comes to an overall view of the current season. Todd Bowles’ unit is currently either leading the league or damn near close to leading the league in nearly every major defensive category. The Buccaneers defense entered Week 4 allowing the fewest points per game (9.0), tied for the most takeaways in the NFL (8), tied for the third-most sacks (11.0), and it’s in the top-5 of both yards per play allowed (4.5) and first downs allowed (13).
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Kirk Cousins celebrate the win doing the griddy

The Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in a game that was closer than it had any right to be. The Vikings allowed the Saints to get back into the game and had to rely on two drives from starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to get them into a position to win. Thankfully, they were aided by multiple penalties on the touchdown drive that helped them get the lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Eagles defender better be ready to back up bold statement on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that they can ball with anyone. Their offense has shown that they can score with anyone, and the defense has shown that they can stop anyone. Well, outside the second-half Lions, of course. We have talked relentlessly about how the Eagles are so well-rounded and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Justin Fields has ignorant response to honest question from reporter

Stats and analytics continue to contribute to the evolution of today’s NFL. While numbers and data points should never be the be-all end-all in the game of football, there is a certain amount of influence they can have provided with the proper context. The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing...
Yardbarker

Saints Make Four Moves, Including Elevating RB Latavius Murray

The team is also signing QB Jake Luton to their active roster and waiving FB Adam Prentice. Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Titans’ big win is great, but it covers up an ugly truth

The Tennessee Titans got a big road win on Sunday, defeating the division rival Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium by a score of 24-17. The win pushed the Titans to 2-2 on the season, tying them with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South and putting them right back into the division race.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Mike Vrabel throws shade at referees following Titans-Colts

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seems to have taken exception with some of the officiating during Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and the Colts in Indianapolis. During Monday’s press conference, Vrabel was asked by the media about the impact of DL Jeffery Simmons, who did not post big numbers in the box score, but seemed to still be disruptive up front for the Titans’ defense.
NASHVILLE, TN

