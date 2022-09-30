ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chiefs refuse to believe rumor after win over Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to distance themselves from the rest of the AFC West as they won their third game of the season and now sit at 3-1 on the year. What better way to do so than to beat one of the Chiefs’ newest rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that demolished the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys: Cole Beasley retires from a career that never should’ve happened

Cole Beasley’s career almost didn’t happen. As a high-school recruit, the little-sized kid from Little Elm, Texas, received only two offers to play college football. That’s the same number of stars that accompanied his name as a high-school recruit. To this day, if you fire up his Rivals recruiting profile, you’ll see Beasley’s name but no picture of him.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Cowboys pulled off feat they hadn’t in almost 50 years

Something is different about this Dallas Cowboys football team and you might’ve noticed it after four games of the regular season. And no, it’s not that they’re winning, exactly. It’s not that they’ve been able to go on a three-win streak with a backup quarterback.
DALLAS, TX
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Titans WR responds to AJ Brown’s comments about Titans’ culture

Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods spoke to the media over Zoom on Tuesday, and delivered an awesome answer about the culture of the Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel. Woods was responding to a question that referred back to an interview AJ Brown did with senior NFL insider Josina Anderson on her live stream show The Crew.
NASHVILLE, TN
Buccaneers HC comments on dangerous situation involving player

After it was revealed that Cameron Brate suffered a concussion, questions immediately arose pertaining to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL, and the collective concussion protocol that seemingly didn’t protect Brate. This is due to the events that led after the hit that supposedly gave Brate the concussion, in...
TAMPA, FL
Broncos fix biggest problem with quick and easy solution

The Denver Broncos were able to fix their soon-to-be biggest problem quicker than you could say, Latavius Murray. Yep, that is right. Shortly after the broncos found out they would lose star running back Javonte Williams for the season with a torn ACL, PCL, and LCL, they went out and signed Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad.
DENVER, CO
Mike Vrabel throws shade at referees following Titans-Colts

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seems to have taken exception with some of the officiating during Sunday’s matchup between the Titans and the Colts in Indianapolis. During Monday’s press conference, Vrabel was asked by the media about the impact of DL Jeffery Simmons, who did not post big numbers in the box score, but seemed to still be disruptive up front for the Titans’ defense.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes calls out Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs won a big game last night just purely based on the fact that they outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in every area of the game. This one is different though. It feels better than the other two wins the Chiefs have this year. I think you all know why, too.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bills’ Stefon Diggs silences Ravens fans, immediately goes viral

The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after their epic comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. While Stefon Diggs didn’t light up the score sheet, his presence was felt. The Bills’ star wide receiver had something to say immediately after the game and quickly went viral because of it. Diggs...
BALTIMORE, MD

