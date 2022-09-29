Read full article on original website
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
atozsports.com
Chiefs refuse to believe rumor after win over Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to distance themselves from the rest of the AFC West as they won their third game of the season and now sit at 3-1 on the year. What better way to do so than to beat one of the Chiefs’ newest rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that demolished the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
lastwordonsports.com
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss
The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
atozsports.com
Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce gives Patrick Mahomes a new nickname
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his already vast highlight reel on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via one of the most incredible plays you’ll ever see. Mahomes looked like he was dead to rights a couple of times on a play near the goal...
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL・
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
atozsports.com
Colts’ player has unflattering excuse for why Titans keep dominating them
The Tennessee Titans once again handled the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. It has been frustrating season so far for the Colts, and running back Nyheim Hines had thoughts on it after the loss. Hines believes that the Titans’ consistency at the quarterback position has gone a long way. The...
NFL World Praying For Veteran Kicker On Saturday
The football world is keeping a veteran NFL kicker in its thoughts and prayers this weekend. Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos will not play on Sunday against the Giants of New York. Santos has been ruled out due to "personal reasons." The NFL world is praying for the veteran kicker...
atozsports.com
Derrick Henry says what Mike Vrabel won’t
At least someone is being honest about the Tennessee Titans win over the Colts. Titans running back Derrick Henry did a post game interview with Kristina Pink of the Fox Sports crew, and when asked about the team’s struggles to finish games, Henry said what every Titans fan was thinking:
atozsports.com
Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss
The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes calls out Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs won a big game last night just purely based on the fact that they outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in every area of the game. This one is different though. It feels better than the other two wins the Chiefs have this year. I think you all know why, too.
atozsports.com
Aaron Rodgers speaks a hard truth that the Packers need to hear
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 and tied for first in the NFC North after four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however, isn’t happy. The Packers’ defense has had to carry the team so far this season. And Rodgers doesn’t think Green Bay can continue to win if the offense doesn’t play better.
atozsports.com
Bears HC has bad news regarding key Pro Bowler
To add on top of the bad news stemming from the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, some poorly timed injury news has plopped itself on top of the many list of negativities the Bears are currently facing. Cody Whitehair — widely regarded as the...
Chicago Bears Release Kicker Despite Perfect Performance On Sunday
The Chicago Bears are releasing their kicker despite his perfect performance vs. the New York Giants on Sunday. The Bears' usual kicker, Cairo Santos, missed last week due to personal reasons. Chicago signed Michael Badgley in his place. Badgley did his job perfectly on Sunday, ...
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
atozsports.com
Chiefs did something they never do against the Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs are now 3-1 after winning their Week 4 matchup over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just when everyone thought the sky was falling for the Chiefs after an embarrassing loss to the Colts. This week, the Chiefs took care of business and didn’t mess around one bit....
atozsports.com
It’s Being Hinted; The Potential Trade Market for Dallas Cowboys QB
Even if they want to stay away from it, the Dallas Cowboys are going to be mentioned in trade markets. Through three weeks, it seems like others already have November 2nd on the mind. The NFL Trade Deadline. While the Cowboys themselves haven’t dipped their toes in the market before...
