Chicago, IL

atozsports.com

Chiefs refuse to believe rumor after win over Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to distance themselves from the rest of the AFC West as they won their third game of the season and now sit at 3-1 on the year. What better way to do so than to beat one of the Chiefs’ newest rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that demolished the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Derrick Henry says what Mike Vrabel won’t

At least someone is being honest about the Tennessee Titans win over the Colts. Titans running back Derrick Henry did a post game interview with Kristina Pink of the Fox Sports crew, and when asked about the team’s struggles to finish games, Henry said what every Titans fan was thinking:
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Aaron Rodgers speaks a hard truth that the Packers need to hear

The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 and tied for first in the NFC North after four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however, isn’t happy. The Packers’ defense has had to carry the team so far this season. And Rodgers doesn’t think Green Bay can continue to win if the offense doesn’t play better.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss

The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes calls out Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs won a big game last night just purely based on the fact that they outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in every area of the game. This one is different though. It feels better than the other two wins the Chiefs have this year. I think you all know why, too.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs did something they never do against the Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 3-1 after winning their Week 4 matchup over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just when everyone thought the sky was falling for the Chiefs after an embarrassing loss to the Colts. This week, the Chiefs took care of business and didn’t mess around one bit....
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

It’s Being Hinted; The Potential Trade Market for Dallas Cowboys QB

Even if they want to stay away from it, the Dallas Cowboys are going to be mentioned in trade markets. Through three weeks, it seems like others already have November 2nd on the mind. The NFL Trade Deadline. While the Cowboys themselves haven’t dipped their toes in the market before...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles defender better be ready to back up bold statement on Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that they can ball with anyone. Their offense has shown that they can score with anyone, and the defense has shown that they can stop anyone. Well, outside the second-half Lions, of course. We have talked relentlessly about how the Eagles are so well-rounded and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Major AFC North drama is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals

Despite their 0-2 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first in the AFC North after week four. The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win this week. Every other AFC North team lost on Sunday. (Strangely, each AFC North team that played on Sunday...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Potentially bad news looms over Titans after win over Colts

The Tennessee Titans got a massive win against the division rival Colts in Week 4. Unfortunately, the victory came at a cost. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in the game with an injury. After the game, Burks left the locker room on crutches with a boot...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Justin Fields has ignorant response to honest question from reporter

Stats and analytics continue to contribute to the evolution of today’s NFL. While numbers and data points should never be the be-all end-all in the game of football, there is a certain amount of influence they can have provided with the proper context. The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing...
atozsports.com

WATCH: Tennessee Vols 5-star commit makes unreal play

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols have some special talent coming in over the next couple of years. 5-star Quarterback Nico Lamaleava is at the helm of it. He could be the prized player that takes the Vols’ program under Heupel to the next level. Throws like this one...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The reasons the Raiders started 0-3 is more shocking than expected

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped a very winnable game to the Tennessee Titans. It was a brutal look at how far off Las Vegas is from where the team thought it would be. Part of the problem has been the lackadaisical third-down conversion rate. Against the Titans, the Raiders went 1-for-12 on third down, picking up six penalties, all of which were produced by the offensive line.
LAS VEGAS, NV

