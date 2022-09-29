Read full article on original website
Related
Five Chiefs players will wear a special flag decal on their helmets in next two games
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon is feeling the weight of the world after his fumble cost the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
atozsports.com
Colts’ player has unflattering excuse for why Titans keep dominating them
The Tennessee Titans once again handled the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. It has been frustrating season so far for the Colts, and running back Nyheim Hines had thoughts on it after the loss. Hines believes that the Titans’ consistency at the quarterback position has gone a long way. The...
atozsports.com
Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss
The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job
Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
atozsports.com
Chiefs refuse to believe rumor after win over Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to distance themselves from the rest of the AFC West as they won their third game of the season and now sit at 3-1 on the year. What better way to do so than to beat one of the Chiefs’ newest rivals in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team that demolished the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce gives Patrick Mahomes a new nickname
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his already vast highlight reel on Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via one of the most incredible plays you’ll ever see. Mahomes looked like he was dead to rights a couple of times on a play near the goal...
Yardbarker
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos
The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
atozsports.com
Aaron Rodgers speaks a hard truth that the Packers need to hear
The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 and tied for first in the NFC North after four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however, isn’t happy. The Packers’ defense has had to carry the team so far this season. And Rodgers doesn’t think Green Bay can continue to win if the offense doesn’t play better.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes calls out Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs won a big game last night just purely based on the fact that they outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in every area of the game. This one is different though. It feels better than the other two wins the Chiefs have this year. I think you all know why, too.
atozsports.com
Chiefs did something they never do against the Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs are now 3-1 after winning their Week 4 matchup over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just when everyone thought the sky was falling for the Chiefs after an embarrassing loss to the Colts. This week, the Chiefs took care of business and didn’t mess around one bit....
atozsports.com
The reasons the Raiders started 0-3 is more shocking than expected
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders dropped a very winnable game to the Tennessee Titans. It was a brutal look at how far off Las Vegas is from where the team thought it would be. Part of the problem has been the lackadaisical third-down conversion rate. Against the Titans, the Raiders went 1-for-12 on third down, picking up six penalties, all of which were produced by the offensive line.
atozsports.com
Packers fans should be furious after obvious gaffe by officials in Patriots game
Green Bay Packers fans have every right to be angry after officials made an obvious gaffe on Sunday. In the second half, New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe threw his first NFL touchdown. A nice moment for the rookie no doubt. The only problem is that it shouldn’t have counted....
Comments / 2