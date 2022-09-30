Read full article on original website
ELECTION PREVIEW: Senate candidate Michael L. Delaney
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022. For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November ballot. Opponents to the measure are pressing to block it from once again receiving support from a majority of voters. Recreational marijuana...
Gov. Stitt signs bill preventing OU Children’s from receiving funding for gender transition services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday which will prevent funding for OU Children’s Hospital which would be used for gender transition services for minors. Stitt’s office said in a press release members of the Legislature raised concerns about the Roy G. Biv...
7News First Alert Weather: Goodbye sunshine and hello daily rain chances
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, partly cloudy with a few showers drifting in from the west. The dry air in place will limit the coverage of rain across Texoma, with the best chance being confined to areas west of HW-283. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s with winds out of the south shifting to the north at 5-10 mph once the front moves through.
First Alert Forecast | 10/5AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cold front #1 of this week will move in today. Most of the day will see south winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds will shift towards the north after 6PM tonight. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs for most in mid to upper 80s. The coolest weather will be north/northwest. As a cold front moves in, isolated rain showers are possible for some. Unfortunately most will remain dry and totals won’t amount to much. This morning, the best coverage stays confined to the I-40 corridor. By the afternoon, rain coverage shifts to the western counties of SWOK & NTX.
First Alert Forecast: A Cool Start but a Warm Afternoon | 10/4AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a cool start to the day yet again but with sunshine and south winds, we’ll see a warm afternoon. Don’t forget to grab the sunglasses before walking out the door this morning as we’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap all day long. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Overall, today is going to be a quiet weather day. Fire danger conditions with above-average temperatures, low relative humidity, and south winds remain elevated for western counties during the afternoon.
7News First Alert Weather: Multiple fronts arrive over next several days
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, temperatures will cool down once again to below-average for this time of year. While not nearly as cold as the mid 40s we’ve experienced this past weekend, we will still get down to the upper 40s and low 50s by early tomorrow morning. Clear skies and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. It’s finally starting to consistently feel like fall, well for the mornings that is.
