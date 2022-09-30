LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cold front #1 of this week will move in today. Most of the day will see south winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds will shift towards the north after 6PM tonight. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs for most in mid to upper 80s. The coolest weather will be north/northwest. As a cold front moves in, isolated rain showers are possible for some. Unfortunately most will remain dry and totals won’t amount to much. This morning, the best coverage stays confined to the I-40 corridor. By the afternoon, rain coverage shifts to the western counties of SWOK & NTX.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO