ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro

By DAVID McHUGH Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmqQe_0iGPUwoU00
FILE - A woman uses an ATM machine in the main town of the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Inflation in 19 European countries using the euro currency hits another record at 10% as energy prices soar. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe's major economies as higher prices undermine consumers' spending power.

Consumer prices in the 19-country eurozone rose a record 10% in September from a year earlier, up from an annual 9.1% in August, EU statistics agency Eurostat reported Friday. Only a year ago, inflation was as low as 3.4%.

Price increases were beyond what market analysts had expected and are at their highest level since record-keeping for the euro started in 1997. Energy prices were the main culprit, rising 40.8% over a year ago. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices jumped 11.8%.

“I’m already looking a lot more for special offers,” said Myriam Maierhofer, a 64-year-old trainer and coach for staff development, who was shopping Thursday at weekly outdoor market in Cologne, Germany. “I don’t throw away so much so quickly, so I’ve become more economical with food. And this morning, I also turned down the heating in the rooms again.”

Inflation has been fueled by steady cutbacks in supplies of natural gas from Russia and bottlenecks in getting supplies of raw materials and parts as the global economy bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian cutbacks have sent gas prices soaring to the point where energy-intensive businesses such as fertilizer and steel say they can no longer make some products at a profit.

Meanwhile, high prices for utility bills, food and fuel are leaving consumers with less money to spend on other things. That is the main reason economists are predicting a recession, or a severe and long-lasting downturn in economic activity, for the end of this year and the first months of next year.

The European Central Bank is raising interest rates to combat inflation by keeping higher prices from being baked into people's expectations for wages and prices, it but can't by itself lower energy prices.

Friday's inflation reading was likely to be a matter of “grave concern” for the ECB, said Jessica Hinds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. She said the central bank's rate-setting council was likely to raise its benchmark rates by an outsized three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting Oct. 27.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive for people and businesses to borrow, invest and spend, dampening demand for goods and thus restraining inflation. Inflation is far above the ECB's goal of 2% considered best for the economy.

Central banks around the world are rapidly raising rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is aiming to bring down inflation that hit 8.3% in August. Eurozone inflation has eclipsed the United Kingdom's 9.9% registered last month.

European officials call the natural gas cutbacks from Russia energy blackmail aimed at pressuring and dividing European governments over Western sanctions and their support for Ukraine. Russia blames technical problems.

The rising gas prices that have resulted mean higher heating bills and higher electricity costs because natural gas is used to generate power, heat homes and run factories.

European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies and other measures to ease the energy crisis, while individual countries also have allocated hundreds of billions to provide relief to households and businesses.

With consumer prices in Germany rising by 10.9%, hitting double digits for the first time in decades, the government announced plans to spend up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) to help with surging gas bills in Europe's largest single economy.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government was reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian Schrader, 35, who was shopping at the market in Cologne, was less worried about food prices but said that “you start to think about which rooms need to be heated in the flat and try to explain to the children that we only play in one room.”

A bigger worry was “the social dimension,” he said. “Inflation has often been a driver for social division, for extreme tendencies, for populism. This dimension worries me more.”

———

AP reporter Daniel Niemann contributed from Cologne, Germany.

Comments / 12

Related
The Independent

Warning house prices could fall by 15% as banks hike mortgage rates

House prices could fall by as much 15 per cent as mortgage providers hike interest rates to levels not seen since the financial crisis, experts have warned. As analysts began predicting the Bank of England’s base rate, currently standing at 2.25 per cent, would have to rise to as high as 6 per cent next year, some lenders began pulling their fixed-rate mortgage deals amid the uncertainty.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

If supply chain crunch is finally easing, why is inflation so high?

Remember back in 2021 when inflation was “transitory” and surging consumer prices were blamed on the supply chain crisis? The Fed and macro investors became intensely interested in chaos at the ports. The focus on bottlenecks spurred the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to create a new barometer called the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) in January.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
AFP

Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says

California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Eu Countries#Eu#Eurostat#Russian
Business Insider

Bill Clinton's Secretary of Labor blames soaring corporate profits for inflation and says the US government should consider directly controlling prices

Corporate greed, not wages, is fueling inflation, says former President Bill Clinton's Secretary of Labor. Robert Reich says antitrust enforcement — and potentially price controls — are needed to combat inflation. Economists disagree on whether these measures would be effective. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might not...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

The 'worst case scenario' graph that should send chills down the spine of every Australian home owner and renter - as economist warns house prices could plunge by 44 per cent

Australian house prices could plunge by up to 44 per cent if the Reserve Bank keeps raising interest rates to tackle the worst inflation in more than three decades, new modelling shows. Economics research firm Digital Finance Analytics has modelled the best and worst case scenarios for property prices as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
The Associated Press

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
POLITICS
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
REAL ESTATE
International Business Times

Consumer Prices In Japan's Capital Rise At Fastest Pace Since 2014

Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose 2.8% in September from a year earlier, exceeding the central bank's 2% target for a fourth straight month and marking the biggest gain since 2014. The data reinforced market expectations that nationwide core consumer inflation will approach...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Rose More Than Expected in August 2022

Consumer prices climbed more than expected in August, even as the Federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates to slow rising prices, according to the latest report on personal incomes and expenditures by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The BEA's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.3% in August, more than the 0.1% economists projected after a 0.1% decline in July.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

852K+
Followers
181K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy