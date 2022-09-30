Read full article on original website
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.96
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Shares of BBGI opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.88.
C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.68
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock
Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 54,300 Shares of Stock
Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 29th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Galaxy Digital Price Performance. TSE GLXY opened at C$5.86...
Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 958 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyzing Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.14
AZUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.
