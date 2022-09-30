Read full article on original website
G&S Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $6.16
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock
Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.96
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.60.
TheStreet Lowers Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) to D
Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $656.54. Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.
C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Head-To-Head Survey: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)
Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation. Earnings...
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.44
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.
Financial Survey: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
