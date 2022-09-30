Read full article on original website
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.
Financial Survey: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
TheStreet Lowers Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) to D
Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $656.54. Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.
Head-To-Head Survey: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) vs. ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)
Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation. Earnings...
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.59.
Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Biostage stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Biostage has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.32.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
Arjuna Capital Purchases 704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AEY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.55. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) & Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Critical Comparison
Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership. Dividends. Premier Foods...
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE) Director Maria Virginia Anzola Sells 168,000 Shares of Stock
Voyager Metals stock opened at C$0.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. Voyager Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.
Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 706 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.
