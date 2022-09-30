MAI Capital Management Invests $1.04 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
G&S Capital LLC Invests $2.83 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Critical Comparison
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.
tickerreport.com
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 54,300 Shares of Stock
Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 29th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Galaxy Digital Price Performance. TSE GLXY opened at C$5.86...
tickerreport.com
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.96
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
tickerreport.com
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
tickerreport.com
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
TheStreet Lowers Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) to D
Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $656.54. Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.
tickerreport.com
Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.
tickerreport.com
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
tickerreport.com
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
tickerreport.com
Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.
tickerreport.com
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.
tickerreport.com
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.59.
Comments / 0