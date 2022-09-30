Read full article on original website
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September
Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $13.47 on Monday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt Sells 54,300 Shares of Stock
Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, September 29th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$507,754.21. Galaxy Digital Price Performance. TSE GLXY opened at C$5.86...
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000.
Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Critical Comparison
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.
Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $767,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Up to $8.96
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.
UMB Bank n.a. Takes $1.34 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.74
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Anthony Sanzio Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock
Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.
FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 260,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 408,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,215,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AEY opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.55. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.43.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.94.
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after acquiring an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Financial Survey: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
C2C Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
