Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
WRDW-TV
Divers bring closure to families while cleaning up waterways
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two guys from our region found a new hobby exploring all the random stuff that ends up underwater in local rivers and ponds. They started looking to remove things like cars as a cleanup effort, then things took a turn. Their new hobby went from cleaning...
Family still searching for missing Richmond County man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday. Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. […]
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Co School District’s Graduating Class of 2022 Beat National Average on SAT, Georgia Students Outperform for Fifth Year in a Row
Class of 2022 students in the Bulloch County School District beat the national average total mean score on the SAT by recording a score of 1041, 13 points higher that the national average public-school students of 1028. For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Kim Coles visits Augusta Tech
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Actress, comedian and game show host Kim Coles visited Augusta Tech on Thursday. She spoke to students to celebrate the school's founders week. FOX54 caught up with Coles ahead of her visit for a sneak preview on what she was going to tell students.
WJCL
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC metro using data from Zillow.
The Post and Courier
Aiken's Benton House among 2022 Best Workplaces for fourth year
Great Place to Work and Fortune have honored Benton House Senior Living as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national award considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in senior housing and care and at-home care in the aging services industry.
WRDW-TV
Harlem hosting 33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy have entertained millions for almost a century now. Harlem, Ga’s native son is being celebrated at the 33rd Oliver Hardy Festival. It is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes an opening ceremony, singing of...
WRDW-TV
33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival brings out a crowd
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Oliver Hardy is best known as one half of the famed duo, Laurel and Hardy, from the early days of film in the first half of the 20th century. For 33 years, thousands have filled the streets of Harlem on the first Saturday of October for the Oliver Hardy Festival. On Friday, organizers weren’t sure this was going to happen this year.
WRDW-TV
Fire leads to power outage along Peach Orchard Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire Thursday at a business on Peach Orchard Road led to a power outage in the area. The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at a business at 2609 Peach Orchard Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. Most of the attention seemed to be focused on a self-storage business that’s in a former hardware store.
Georgia Southern Police searching for armed robbery suspects
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday. According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County
I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Belvedere
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire just outside North Augusta. The fire was reported at 4:33 p.m. Five firetrucks responded, and when they arrived, they reported a structure was fully in flames at 532 Celeste Ave. At the scene, the roof and interior of...
fox5atlanta.com
Jasper County deputies searching for missing woman
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. - Jasper County deputies need your help finding a missing woman who may have been trying to go to an Augusta nursing home. Officials say Andrea "Ann" Thurman was last seen on Tuesday in Monticello in the area of Brooks Drive and Georgia Highway 83. Investigators say...
WRDW-TV
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
Woman found shot at 12th Street intersection dies
A woman was found shot at the intersection of 12th Street and Anderson Avenue in the Bethlehem neighborhood on Thursday night.
