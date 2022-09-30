BALTIMORE - Jordan Poyer’s leverage for a contract extension seems to be increasing every time he takes the field for the BIlls. Never mind the fact that when Poyer has played this season - he sat out the Miami loss last week with a foot injury - the Bills have won each time. But in all three games, he has made an interception, and he double dipped for a pair on Lamar Jackson Sunday in the Bills’...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 25 MINUTES AGO