Marc-Andrea Huesler broke new ground at the Sofia Open on Sunday when he overcame #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6(8) to capture his maiden tour-level title. Competing in his first tour-level final, the Swiss lefty outmanoeuvred Rune with his touch and variety from all angles to seal the biggest win of his career after one hour and 42 minutes. The 26-year-old closed the net effectively throughout and saved two set points in the second-set tie-break to secure victory. Huesler is up to No. 64 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings following his standout run.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO