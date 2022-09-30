Read full article on original website
Related
WTA roundup: Mayar Sherif claims maiden title in Italy
Unseeded Mayar Sherif won her first-ever WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-3 upset of top seed Maria Sakkari of
BBC
Novak Djokovic breezes to his first title since Wimbledon by winning the Tel Aviv Open
Top seed Novak Djokovic claimed his first title since winning Wimbledon in July with a dominant display against Marin Cilic at the Tel Aviv Open. Djokovic, 35, did not face a break point in the first set as he beat second seed Cilic in his first final since his All England Club triumph.
atptour.com
Nakashima Soars Through In Tokyo
Fresh off clinching his first ATP Tour title last month in San Diego, Brandon Nakashima continued his winning ways on Monday in his debut at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. The American, whose father is of Japanese descent, defeated Japanese wild card Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-2 in the first...
atptour.com
Nishioka Sinks Shapo For Seoul Crown
26-year-old triumphs in South Korean capital to lift second ATP Tour trophy. Yoshihito Nishioka produced a stunning counter-punching display against Denis Shapovalov at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships on Sunday to claim his second ATP Tour title in style at the ATP 250 event in Seoul. The 26-year-old Japanese...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Alcaraz & Djokovic Headline Astana, Ruud Leads Tokyo Field
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. A hard-court ATP 500 double-header lights up the ATP Tour this week as Astana and Tokyo play host to some of the world’s finest players. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field at the Astana...
atptour.com
Klaasen/Lammons Cruise To Seoul Title
South African-American pair lifts trophy in second tour-level event together. Raven Klaasen and Nathaniel Lammons' fledgling partnership claimed its first ATP Tour title Sunday at the Eugene Korea Open Tennis Championships in Seoul, where the top-seeded pairing claimed a 6-1, 7-5 championship match victory against Nicolas Barrientos and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.
atptour.com
Kokkinakis & Kyrgios Lead Tokyo Doubles Draw
Two Grand Slam-winning teams headline the doubles draw at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios lead the way as the top seeds, followed by Wimbledon winners Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. The Australian teams met in January in the Australian Open final, and will need three more wins each to book a rematch in the Tokyo final.
atptour.com
Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Enjoy Hit At Astana Landmark
The Astana Open is an ATP 500 event played indoors at the National Tennis Center, but two of its top stars were hitting outdoors on Sunday. For one day only, though. Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second and eighth seeds, respectively, exchanged leisurely strokes as part of a pre-tournament activity at the city’s famous Baiterek observation tower.
IN THIS ARTICLE
atptour.com
Ruud Learns Tokyo Path
Casper Ruud leads the singles field at the 2022 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, with the Norwegian occupying the draw’s top line as the top seed. Ruud will open play against Spain’s Jaume Munar at the ATP 500 event, with sixth seed Alex de Minaur drawing South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon, also in the top quarter.
atptour.com
Soeda Plays Final ATP Tour Event In Tokyo
Go Soeda began to close the curtains on his 20-year career on Saturday at the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships. The 38-year-old played his final ATP Tour match in the Tokyo qualifying draw before bowing out in front of his home fans at the Ariake Colosseum. He will close out...
atptour.com
Alcaraz, Medvedev, Djokovic Learn Astana Fate
The 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will begin his quest for a sixth tour-level title of season against fellow 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals competitor Holger Rune at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan. The World No. 1, who is competing in his first singles event since winning the US Open,...
atptour.com
Mannarino Doesn't Check Draws; His Next Surprise? A Wawrinka Showdown
Adrian Mannarino will sleep well Sunday night on the eve of the Astana Open. He’s one of those tennis players who chooses not to dwell on what lies directly ahead. “I don’t want to talk about the draw or who I’m facing or whatever because I’m not looking,” the 34-year-old said at the beginning of a Sunday interview. “The quality of the tournament? I don’t know anything.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atptour.com
Bopanna/Middelkoop Earn 1st Team Title In Tel Aviv
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop won their first ATP Tour title as a team on Sunday when they defeated third seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. "It feels really good of course. You know you're on the right path...
atptour.com
Home Hope Kukushkin Seeks His 'Old Version' In Astana
Home wild card opens against Tsitsipas at this week’s Astana Open. Mikhail Kukushkin admits it has been a tough year for him on court but, as he prepares to compete at next week's Astana Open, the home favourite is excited to be playing on the same courts that played such a vital role in him cracking the Top 40 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings just three years ago.
atptour.com
Huesler Clinches First Title In Sofia
Marc-Andrea Huesler broke new ground at the Sofia Open on Sunday when he overcame #NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6(8) to capture his maiden tour-level title. Competing in his first tour-level final, the Swiss lefty outmanoeuvred Rune with his touch and variety from all angles to seal the biggest win of his career after one hour and 42 minutes. The 26-year-old closed the net effectively throughout and saved two set points in the second-set tie-break to secure victory. Huesler is up to No. 64 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings following his standout run.
atptour.com
Tiafoe: 'I’m Super Curious To See Where I Can Take This Tennis Thing'
Frances Tiafoe returns to Tokyo on the back of the biggest month of his tennis career, as he followed a run to the US Open semi-finals with two memorable Laver Cup wins — a doubles victory against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Swiss’ final professional match, and an event-clinching triumph for Team World against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
atptour.com
Matos/Vega Hernandez Triumph In Sofia
Second seeds have now captured four tour-level titles this year. Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez captured their fourth tour-level title of the season as a team Sunday when they overcome Fabian Fallert and Oscar Otte 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at the Sofia Open. In a hard-fought clash, the second seeds...
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Cilic to capture Tel Aviv title
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic produced a stellar display to sweep aside Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 Tel Aviv Open on Sunday and clinch his third title of the season.
Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory
Having broken so many records over her tennis career, Serena Williams had one more lined up before retirement that not even she knew about. The post Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atptour.com
Kyrgios Brings The Thunder On Serve
Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers examines Kyrgios' powerful serve. Nick Kyrgios possesses the best serve on the planet this season, winning an ATP Tour-leading 92.8 per cent (568/612) of his service games from 45 matches. His motion is ruthless simplicity. His weight starts back while his arms are counterbalanced, stretched...
Comments / 0