ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says

California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economists#Npr#The Federal Reserve#The Berlin Zoo
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says Jerome Powell is making one of the biggest policy mistakes in the Fed's 110-year history, and it could lead to a major recession

The Fed is making the same mistake it made a year ago, and possibly the biggest mistake in its history. That's according to Jeremy Siegel, who criticized the Fed's inability to recognize that inflation is easing. "It makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever, way too tight," Siegel said. The...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says

The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fed Vice Chair Brainard warns against retreating from inflation fight prematurely

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says

The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation

Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy