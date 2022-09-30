Read full article on original website
Related
The Fed just confirmed that its self-induced ‘growth recession’ could put more than a million Americans out of work
New projections from the Federal Reserve show unemployment climbing to 4.4% in 2023. If proven correct, that would mean around 1.5 million more Americans would go unemployed by the end of next year. The inflation fight will be painful, but letting prices surge would bring "far greater pain," Fed Chair...
California could 'export inflation' to the rest of the US when it sends up to $10 billion in relief payments this October, a Harvard economist says
California is planning to send residents $10 billion in relief checks to help cope with inflation. This measure could help Californians, but "export inflation" to the rest of the US. Several states have adopted inflation relief measures that could have a similar effect. California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking matters...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Business Insider
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin says a US recession is inevitable - and the Fed needs to stick to its guns to reset inflation
He urged the Fed to keep to its rate hikes so that high inflation doesn't drive a wage-price spiral.US stocks are holding up for now, but job losses could drive a sell-off, the billionaire investor told CNBC. Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has warned the US will go into recession...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says Jerome Powell is making one of the biggest policy mistakes in the Fed's 110-year history, and it could lead to a major recession
The Fed is making the same mistake it made a year ago, and possibly the biggest mistake in its history. That's according to Jeremy Siegel, who criticized the Fed's inability to recognize that inflation is easing. "It makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever, way too tight," Siegel said. The...
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Market bull Ed Yardeni rings the alarm on further Fed rate hikes, warning they could tank asset prices and drag the US economy into a deep recession
Ed Yardeni warned the Federal Reserve is being too aggressive in fighting inflation. The veteran economist cautioned the central bank could drive the US economy into a deep recession. Yardeni raised the prospect of a sharp fall in house prices and further pressure on stocks. Ed Yardeni has sounded the...
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
CNBC
Fed Vice Chair Brainard warns against retreating from inflation fight prematurely
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Friday stressed the need to tackle inflation and the importance of not shrinking from the task until it is finished. "Monetary policy will need to be restrictive for some time to have confidence that inflation is moving back to target," the central bank official said in remarks prepared for a speech in New York. "For these reasons, we are committed to avoiding pulling back prematurely."
Biden's economic triumphalism may look out of touch as inflation lingers
The White House continues playing up the positives regarding the economy, including its role in creating those positives, but risks coming across as out of touch by downplaying and ignoring the negatives.
The Bank of England Just Made a Hard Pivot on Monetary Policy. Will the Fed Follow Suit?
The Bank of England resumed quantitative easing recently.
The Fed doesn't have to go 'full Volcker' on inflation and any pivot on its rate hike policy could end the stock market's downward spiral, Fundstrat says
The Fed doesn't need to go "full Volcker" on raising interest rates to combat inflation, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Leading indicators suggest financial conditions are tightening and inflation is coming down, Lee said. "Compared to 1970s-1980s, today's inflation is nascent," Lee said, adding that inflation in 2022 is "hardly...
The Jewish Press
Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation
Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
Comments / 0