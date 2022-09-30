Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Monday announced that three of his teenage sons would soon be sent to support the invasion of Ukraine in some of “the most difficult sections of the line of contact.” The despot—who at the weekend implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine—shared the news his kids would be shipping off alongside a bizarre training montage video posted on Telegram on Monday. “Minor age should not interfere with the training of the defenders of our Motherland,” Kadyrov said in the post. He added that his children—Akhmat, 16; Eli, 15; and Adam, 14—started...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO