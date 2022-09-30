Read full article on original website
Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Vows to Send His Own ‘Underage’ Sons to Fight in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Monday announced that three of his teenage sons would soon be sent to support the invasion of Ukraine in some of “the most difficult sections of the line of contact.” The despot—who at the weekend implored Russian President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine—shared the news his kids would be shipping off alongside a bizarre training montage video posted on Telegram on Monday. “Minor age should not interfere with the training of the defenders of our Motherland,” Kadyrov said in the post. He added that his children—Akhmat, 16; Eli, 15; and Adam, 14—started...
Record inflation squeezes Turkish tobacco workers, owners
CELIKHAN, Turkey — (AP) — Mehmet Emin Calkan begins work harvesting a tobacco field in rural Turkey before dawn, then has another shift skewering and stringing the tobacco to dry under the sun. The 19-year-old, who hopes to study electronic engineering, has undertaken the strenuous work to help...
