Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
WATCH: Biden appears to ask if dead congresswoman is at White House speech
President Joe Biden appeared to ask Wednesday morning if the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was in attendance for a speech he delivered in Washington, D.C.
WATCH: Sen. Kennedy suggests Will Smith ‘slap some sense’ into Biden’s teleprompter
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he is confused by the Biden administration’s latest attempt to relate to the public, calling it “star-spangled stupid.”
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Biden’s Brain Farts Should Scare the Hell Out of Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Trump Back in the White House
That was the question on Joe Biden’s mind (and only Joe Biden’s mind) on Wednesday, as the president searched in vain for Rep. Jackie Walorski at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. Unfortunately, the Indiana lawmaker died in a car crash last month. So no, Jackie Walorski was not going to be walking through that door (though if she did, that would truly be newsworthy).
Trump Or Biden For Next President? Most Americans Don't Want Either, New Poll Finds
Former President Donald Trump and the incumbent President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek a second term in 2024, but the former U.S. leader’s support base among Republicans is still firm, revealed a recent poll. What Happened: The poll carried out by new Harvard CAPS/Harris indicated that 67% of the...
Former Clinton pollster: Chances of Biden re-election bid are 'nil' if Republicans win in midterms
Former Clinton pollster and advisor Mark Penn said on "America’s Newsroom" Monday that the chances of President Biden pursuing a second term are "nil" if the Democrats are defeated in the midterm elections. MARK PENN: Most Democrats don't want to see Joe Biden run for re-election. They don't support...
Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror
The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
President Biden Called the Governor's Action Political Stunts
Governor Abbott and Governor DeSantisScreenshot from Twitter. New York City Mayor called on the federal government to handle the immigration crisis that is affecting more than his city. Mayor Eric Adams is working with the migrants that Texas Governor Greg Abbott started bussing to his city on August 1. The influx of migrants has been more than the city can handle which has overwhelmed the city's immigration center.
Democratic divide in Florida: DeSantis challenger to rally with Biden, but Senate candidate won't
MIAMI — President Joe Biden is coming to Florida next week to campaign with Charlie Crist as he tries to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in a battleground state that has increasingly become a Republican stronghold. But Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings won’t be there Tuesday to meet the president...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years."
Mike Pence Hints at 2024 Run as Trump and Biden Struggle in Polls
Former Vice President Mike Pence has again hinted that he may launch a bid for the White House in 2024 during another visit to Iowa, a state that plays a crucial role in the primary process. Pence delivered the keynote speech at the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner in...
Cardona: Republican's comments about Biden should terrify all of us
Democratic strategist Maria Cardona reacts to Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) saying she believes there is “pressure” for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if the GOP gain control of the House in the midterm elections.
Biden vs. his advisers
It's a pattern throughout the Biden administration: The president says something in an interview or makes an unscripted remark in an address, and his staff rushes to correct the record. Driving the news: This happened twice in last weekend's "60 Minutes" interview — the president declared the pandemic was over,...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling...
Biden's delicate midterm dance
The storm bearing down on Florida forced President Joe Biden to scrap plans to deliver a politically-charged speech in the state. But he campaigned anyway, from behind a podium in the Rose Garden. Biden criticized Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for wanting to endanger Medicare and Social Security; and he laid...
