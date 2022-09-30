Read full article on original website
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Nandi Bushell Is A One-Woman Band In Original Song 'The Shadows'
The song was written for her dad, who was suffering from depression.
KTLO
Sammy Hagar & The Circle release 'Crazy Times' album; Hagar reveals favorite song
Sammy Hagar and current band The Circle‘s new studio album, Crazy Times, has just been released on CD and via digital formats. The 10-song collection was recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, best known for his work with a variety of major country artists. Cobb interviewed Hagar...
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles
SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
NME
Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami: How to Watch Tonight
As Florida continues to reel from Hurricane Ian, Latin stars will descend on Miami for Thursday's awards show.
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Musical Direction in 1967 Was a Big ‘Joke’
George Harrison said The Beatles' musical direction was a big 'joke.' He said the band wasn't doing anything different, but that was the problem.
Taylor Swift Shares ‘Anti-Hero’ Song Title From ‘Midnights’
Tick tock, tick tock (or should we say, TikTok), it’s time once again for another late-night Taylor Swift song title reveal as Swifties count down the days to the release of her highly anticipated Midnights. The LP is set to arrive on Oct. 21. As Sunday slipped into Monday,...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears and Elton John Release Music Video for 'Hold Me Closer'
Oops, Britney Spears did it again -- put out hit music, that is. For the first time since her conservatorship was terminated, the singer released a new single: "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with fellow music icon Elton John. Their duet, released on Aug. 26, is an update of John's beloved 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer."
See Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ at Ohana Festival
Stevie Nicks headlined the Friday night festivities at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, where she enlisted the Pearl Jam singer for a rendition of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Before launching into the Tom Petty-penned classic, Nicks talked about how the Heartbreakers frontman offered her the Bella Donna song, which soon became the biggest single of her solo career. Nicks and her band then broke into their rendition before midway through the first verse, and with no introduction, Vedder sauntered onstage to handle Petty’s vocals on the duet. The pair also danced together during the track’s solo. In addition to the surprise “Stop...
How Paul McCartney Songs Inspired Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’
Taylor Swift's 'Lover' drew inspiration from Paul McCartney songs and some of the themes and instrumentation of Swift's older music.
Billboard
Here’s Where Every Song on BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ Debuts on the Global Charts
They’ve done it before and they’re doing it again. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, together known as BLACKPINK, log all eight songs from BORN PINK on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, led by a No. 1 debut for “Shut Down.”
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
See Bruce Springsteen Join the Killers for Three-Song Encore at Madison Square Garden
The Killers welcomed surprise guest Bruce Springsteen onstage for their entire three-song encore Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden. With the E Streeter in tow, the band performed a pair of Springsteen classics, “Badlands” and the concert-ending “Born to Run” — both assisted by saxophonist Jake Clemons, the nephew of the late Clarence Clemons — as well as the Killers’ 2021 version of “A Dustland Fairytale,” a Springsteen collaboration and remake of a track off their 2008 LP Day & Age. In 2021, following the release of “Dustland,” Flowers spoke to Rolling Stone about the collaboration, which he had...
Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer
Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Slipknot, YG, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more
Press play for the latest from Ed Sheeran, Paramore, Slipknot, YG, Tate McRae, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ciara, Russell Dickerson, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad
Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
Engadget
Deezer can now identify songs that you hum
Deezer can now help you find songs that suddenly start playing in your head in the middle of the night. The music streaming service has upgraded its in-app SongCatcher feature so that it can now identify a track just by humming or even whistling parts of it. Once the service identifies a track, it will show you an information page with its title, artist and single/album cover where you can play the song, add it your playlist or queue and add it to your favorites.
