NME

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan covers Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ for Spotify Singles

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan has teamed up with Spotify Singles to release his rendition of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’. Released exclusively through Spotify earlier today (September 30), the idol’s laid-back cover of the 2022 hit is the latest addition to the streaming platform’s K-Pop ON! project. “Nothin’ to say / When everything gets in the way / Seems you cannot be replaced / And I’m the one who will stay,” Seungkwan croons in the track.
NME

Watch Miley Cyrus perform ‘Photograph’ with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard at last night’s (September 27) Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. Cyrus stepped up on lead vocals for an expansive version of Def Leppard’s 1983 hit ‘Photograph’ at the Kia Forum, with frontman Joe Elliott while Dave Grohl and co. backed the pair up. You can view footage below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears and Elton John Release Music Video for 'Hold Me Closer'

Oops, Britney Spears did it again -- put out hit music, that is. For the first time since her conservatorship was terminated, the singer released a new single: "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with fellow music icon Elton John. Their duet, released on Aug. 26, is an update of John's beloved 1972 hit, "Tiny Dancer."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Duet ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ at Ohana Festival

Stevie Nicks headlined the Friday night festivities at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, where she enlisted the Pearl Jam singer for a rendition of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Before launching into the Tom Petty-penned classic, Nicks talked about how the Heartbreakers frontman offered her the Bella Donna song, which soon became the biggest single of her solo career. Nicks and her band then broke into their rendition before midway through the first verse, and with no introduction, Vedder sauntered onstage to handle Petty’s vocals on the duet. The pair also danced together during the track’s solo. In addition to the surprise “Stop...
DANA POINT, CA
Rolling Stone

See Bruce Springsteen Join the Killers for Three-Song Encore at Madison Square Garden

The Killers welcomed surprise guest Bruce Springsteen onstage for their entire three-song encore Saturday night at New York’s Madison Square Garden. With the E Streeter in tow, the band performed a pair of Springsteen classics, “Badlands” and the concert-ending “Born to Run” — both assisted by saxophonist Jake Clemons, the nephew of the late Clarence Clemons — as well as the Killers’ 2021 version of “A Dustland Fairytale,” a Springsteen collaboration and remake of a track off their 2008 LP Day & Age. In 2021, following the release of “Dustland,” Flowers spoke to Rolling Stone about the collaboration, which he had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer

Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad

Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
MUSIC
Engadget

Deezer can now identify songs that you hum

Deezer can now help you find songs that suddenly start playing in your head in the middle of the night. The music streaming service has upgraded its in-app SongCatcher feature so that it can now identify a track just by humming or even whistling parts of it. Once the service identifies a track, it will show you an information page with its title, artist and single/album cover where you can play the song, add it your playlist or queue and add it to your favorites.
CELL PHONES

