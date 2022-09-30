ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Blood Center calls for blood donations amid Hurricane Ian

By News 12 Staff
New York Blood Centers are calling for state residents to donate blood to regions impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Donations would help maintain stable supplies of blood and platelets in those areas.

GUIDE: Here is why you should consider donating blood, and how to make an appointment

Blood has already been sent to Florida, but more donations are needed.

Health experts say blood collection and transportation challenges are likely to increase with already low inventories.

